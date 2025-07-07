Sports Mole brings you the latest transfer news and rumours, including two Premier League clubs being interested in Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz and an Ipswich Town star wanting to remain in the top flight.

Two more Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in securing a summer deal for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The former Aston Villa star has just endured a frustrating first campaign in Turin, accumulating just 867 minutes of football over 27 appearances in all competitions.

With just one outing in the Club World Cup, it appears that the Brazil international is likely to depart the Italian giants, Leeds United having already been linked with his signature.

However, according to Relevo, Everton and Fulham have also made contact with regards to negotiating a transfer.

While it is stressed that no official offer has been made by any club, there is enough interest in the 27-year-old where he could move elsewhere.

A stumbling block could be a fee with no team expected to be willing to pay anywhere near to the £42.5m that Juventus paid just over a year ago.

Ipswich star keen on Premier League move?

Staying on the theme of Everton and it has been claimed that Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson would jump at the chance to move to the Toffees.

Having just helped England Under-21s retain the European Championship, the playmaker's future is now a hot topic for debate on the back of the Tractor Boys' relegation to the Championship.

According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old would be happy to sign for Everton if the Merseyside outfit followed up their alleged admiration.

A £35m relegation release clause is said to be present in the former Arsenal and Chelsea youngster's contract, a figure that may be difficult for Everton to meet.

Nevertheless, they are eager to make statement signings ahead of their move to the new stadium and acquiring someone like Hutchinson would fit that bracket.

The report adds, however, that Ipswich are not in any rush to sell Hutchinson, particularly having already seen Liam Delap sign for Chelsea.

Fenerbahce complete Duran signing

Fenerbahce have confirmed that they have completed the loan signing of Al-Nassr forward Jhon Duran.

Despite having only been in Saudi Arabia for less than six months, Duran is on his way back to Europe where he has previously represented Aston Villa.

The Colombia international has penned a season-long loan agreement with the Turkish giants who are said to be covering his £340,000 wages in full.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Duran was quickly viewed as a top target by manager Jose Mourinho and director Devin Ozek.

In his 18 appearances for Al-Nassr, the 21-year-old scored 12 goals, but his club finished third and 13 points adrift of champions Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.