Ipswich Town and Southampton are reportedly in a battle against Serie A clubs Como and Udinese for the signature of Motherwell and Scotland prodigy Lennon Miller.

The 18-year-old was recently named Scotland's Young Player of the Year following a 2024-25 campaign which included supposed interest from Liverpool.

Miller played 32 times in the Scottish Premiership for Motherwell, scoring two goals and providing eight assists from the engine room.

The youngster is also beginning to shine on the senior international stage, playing a full match as the Tartan Army beat Liechtenstein in a friendly last month.

Since graduating from the club's academy in 2022, Miller has featured in 76 competitive matches for Motherwell, scoring six goals.

Ipswich, Southampton fighting Italian clubs for Miller?

According to The Scottish Sun, a pair of recently-relegated sides from England are keen on securing the services of Miller this summer.

The report claims that both Ipswich and Southampton are admirers of the two-time Scotland international ahead of the new season.

However, it is understood that the Tractor Boys and the Saints face serious competition for the signature of the highly-rated 18-year-old, who is said to be valued at £4.5m.

Enjoying a marvellous rise to the summit of the Italian game in recent times, Cesc Fabregas's Como are supposedly considering a swoop for Miller.

Fellow Serie A outfit Udinese are also believed to be interested in the teenager, who Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou is expecting to leave this summer.

Following in the footsteps

With two clear routes beginning to emerge, Miller must pick between a switch to Serie A or the slog of a 46-game Championship season.

The 18-year-old's father, Lee Miller, recently stated that his son's preference is to follow in the footsteps of Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour to Italy.

Former Manchester United man McTominay enjoyed a revolutionary campaign at Napoli during 2024-25, helping them to the Serie A title and winning the division's MVP award.