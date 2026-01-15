Preview: Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 15 Jan 2026 23:13 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 23:18

Ipswich Town will be targeting a fourth consecutive win in all competitions when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to Portman Road on Saturday.

The promotion-chasing hosts head into the weekend in third spot in the Championship table, while the visitors are down in 20th position.

Match preview

Ipswich are firmly in the hunt to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, with Kieran McKenna's side sitting two points adrift of second-placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand.

The Tractor Boys have dropped just two points in four league games since they suffered their most recent defeat in an away meeting with Leicester City on December 13.

Ipswich saw off basement Sheffield Wednesday and league leaders Coventry City, either side of a goalless draw against Millwall, before they recorded a narrow win over Oxford United.

They made it three wins on the bounce with a 2-1 success in last Saturday's FA Cup clash against Blackpool, with Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves grabbing a goal apiece to set up a fourth-round tie against fellow Championship outfit Wrexham.

That result also represented Ipswich's fifth successive win at Portman Road, extending their unbeaten home run to eight competitive matches since losing to Charlton Athletic in October.

Ipswich have also won four of their previous six home games against Blackburn, including a 4-3 success in their most recent meeting at Portman Road in September 2023.

In contrast to the hosts, Blackburn will enter Saturday's fixture on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them win just once in their last 10 competitive matches.

Rovers have at least avoided defeat in four of their previous five league games (W1, D3), including a 2-2 draw in their last Championship outing against Charlton at Ewood Park.

Blackburn, who are four points above the drop zone, will only concern themselves with their survival fight for the remainder of the season after they suffered a FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of Hull City last weekend.

Valerien Ismael's side lost 4-3 on penalties after they played out a third consecutive goalless draw on the road, extending their winless away run to five matches.

Blackburn's hopes of ending that winless spell may be tempered by the fact that they have not beaten Ipswich away from home since running out 3-1 winners in their Premier League title-winning season in 1994-95.

That said, Rovers have proven to be a stubborn team on their travels, boasting the best defensive away record with just 10 goals conceded in 12 Championship road trips.

Ipswich Town Championship form:

W L W D W W

Ipswich Town form (all competitions):

L W D W W W

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

L W D D L D

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

W D D L D L

Team News

Ipswich remain without long-term absentee Conor Townsend, while George Hirst is unlikely to feature after missing the last four matches with a groin problem.

After making changes for the cup win over Blackpool, McKenna is set to recall goalkeeper Christian Walton and the defensive trio of Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea and Leif Davis.

Jens Cajuste, Sindre Walle Egeli and Marcelino Nunez could also come back into the lineup for Saturday's home fixture.

As for the visitors, they are expected to be without Hayden Carter, Matty Litherland, Scott Wharton, Adam Forshaw, Ryoya Morishita, Augustus Kargbo and Andri Gudjohnsen.

Ryan Hedges is starting a period of rehabilitation after recently undergoing surgery on a leg fracture.

Midfielder Kristi Montgomery is in a race to prove his fitness after being forced in the early stages of the first half against Hull.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Davis; Matusiwa, Cajuste; Egeli, Nunez, Philogene; Akpom

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Miller, McLoughlin, Pratt; Gardner-Hickman, Baradji, Tronstad, Pickering; Cantwell, Henriksen, Ohashi

We say: Ipswich Town 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich will carry significant momentum into Saturday's fixture after winning four of their last five competitive games, and considering they have won five home matches on the bounce, we think they will lean on home advantage once again to claim a narrow victory against Blackburn.

