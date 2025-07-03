Hakan Calhanoglu could leave Inter Milan this summer amid dressing room tensions, with Manchester United reportedly considering a £21m bid for the experienced midfielder.

Hakan Calhanoglu could leave Inter Milan this summer amid dressing room tensions, with Manchester United reportedly considering a £21m bid for the experienced midfielder.

In recent years, Hakan Calhanoglu has been one of Inter Milan’s most reliable players, but rumours are now growing that the Turkish midfielder could be on his way out. Both the club's sporting director Beppe Marotta and captain Lautaro Martinez have fuelled speculation about his future, with reports linking the player to Manchester United.

Calhanoglu's arrival at Inter Milan caused a stir at the time, given he made the controversial switch from city rivals AC Milan – a transfer almost unheard of in modern football and one that left Rossoneri fans reeling. However, it is at Inter where the Turkish national team captain has played the best football of his career, finally fulfilling the potential many saw in him. At one stage, Calhanoglu even boldly declared himself "the best midfielder in the world" — a claim that was perhaps excessive, though his performances did establish him among Europe’s elite.

Following a disappointing season for Inter, which saw the Nerazzurri fall short of every trophy within reach, Calhanoglu's future at the club now looks uncertain. The midfielder has made 182 appearances for Inter, contributing to 70 goals, but is now at the centre of intense speculation.

Tension grows inside Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez appeared to indirectly address Calhanoglu's situation after Inter's elimination from the Club World Cup at the hands of Fluminense — a match that further exposed head coach Cristian Chivu’s inexperience on the big stage.

"Players who want to play for Inter are welcome here. Those who do not want to stay should leave, there is no other option," said Martinez, clearly frustrated. "We fight for an important shirt and for important objectives. As captain, I have to speak up, because this annoys me. Of course, the coach has his say, but I will always speak when necessary. I want to win trophies here. We have a great team, fantastic players, we got back to the top, and I want us to stay there. But that cannot happen with certain players in the dressing room," the Argentine striker added.

Inter Milan's CEO Beppe Marotta later addressed the situation, confirming that Martinez’s comments were likely aimed at Calhanoglu.

"I fully support Lautaro Martinez and appreciate him speaking as the captain. There was no direct reference to anyone, but I believe he was speaking about Hakan Calhanoglu, given the speculation. We will sit down with Hakan to discuss his future. Lautaro is right — if a player does not want to be here, it is best they leave. But we should not turn our backs on Hakan. We must thank him for what he has done for us," Marotta stated.

Calhanoglu hits back

It did not take long for Calhanoglu to respond to the comments, offering a firm defence of his position.

"We lost, which hurts, and I was surprised by the comments aimed at me. Those words were supposed to unite us but are instead dividing us," said the 31-year-old midfielder. "Throughout my career, I have never made excuses, and I will not start now. I respect everyone's opinion, including teammates and club management, but respect goes both ways. I believe I am a good person; I respect everyone on and off the pitch. I have never betrayed this club. There were offers that tempted me, but I turned them down because I know what this shirt means. As captain of Turkey, I have learned that a leader brings people together — it is not about pointing fingers at the easiest moment."

Inter Milan facing uncertain season

Regardless of the internal disputes, Inter Milan look far weaker than in previous seasons. Cristian Chivu, according to many observers, including after the recent tournament in the United States, is not seen as the right coach to lead Inter to success. Following a frustrating end to last season, divisions have emerged within the squad, and the new signings so far are not convincing many.

Calhanoglu's departure is looking increasingly likely. Turkish giants Galatasaray have shown significant interest, while Manchester United are also reportedly monitoring the situation. The experienced midfielder, born in Mannheim, could be available for around £21m — a sum that may appeal to United, particularly with Christian Eriksen's departure and Casemiro expected to leave.

