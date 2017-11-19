Nov 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (Milano)
Inter Milan
2-0
AtalantaAtalanta BC
Icardi (51', 60')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Luis Palomino (48'), Kurtic (53')

Result: Mauro Icardi double moves Inter Milan into second place

Result: Icardi double moves Inter into second
Mauro Icardi scores two second-half goals as Inter Milan return to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Atalanta BC at the San Siro.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 21:57 UK

Inter Milan have climbed into second place in the Serie A table with a 2-0 win over Atalanta BC at the San Siro this evening.

The unbeaten Nerazzurri overtake defending champions Juventus, who again slipped up earlier today as they lost 3-2 against Sampdoria.

A couple of second-half headers from Mauro Icardi, now behind only Ciro Immobile in the scoring charts, was enough for Inter to return to winning ways after being held by Torino here in their last outing.

Atalanta have already taken points off Juve this term and looked good value to do likewise against Inter when heading into the half-time interval all square.

Josip Ilicic sent Hans Hateboer clear for the game's first real shot, which Samir Handanovic was equal to, while Icardi also came close to an opener in the first 45 minutes only to fire right at Etrit Berisha.

Icardi was guilty of squandering a few chances before eventually finding a way through, with that key opener arriving 51 minutes in after getting ahead of Bryan Cristante for a free header.

Papu Gomez perhaps should have levelled up moments later, firing high over the bar from a good position, and it would ultimately prove costly as Icardi met Danilo D'Ambrosio's cross and glanced into the far corner for his second.

Atalanta, beaten 7-1 here the last time these two sides met, searched for a route back into the game in the remaining minutes, but Handanovic thwarted Andrea Petagna and Maarten De Roon was wasteful from 20 yards out.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Napoli1311203492535
2Inter Milan1310302591633
3Juventus13101237142331
4Roma1210022381530
5Lazio1291232141828
6Sampdoria1282227151226
7AC Milan136161918119
8Torino134631820-218
9AC Chievo VeronaChievo134541520-517
10Fiorentina135262218417
11Atalanta BCAtalanta134451918116
12CagliariCagliari135081221-915
13Bologna124261115-414
14Udinese124081823-512
15Crotone133371124-1312
16SassuoloSassuolo13328822-1411
17SPALSPAL132471121-1010
18Genoa132381119-89
19Hellas VeronaHellas Verona12138826-186
20BeneventoBenevento130013633-270
> Full Version
 