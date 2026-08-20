Preview: Inter Milan vs Monza - prediction, team news, lineups

Inter Milan's title defence kicks off on Saturday evening, when the reigning Serie A champions welcome newly promoted Monza to San Siro.

While Inter will fight to retain the title, their visitors are simply targeting survival after bouncing back from relegation at the first attempt.

Match preview

Regaining their status as Italy's top dogs last season, Inter clinched both domestic trophies for the first time since their magical treble in 2010, adding a 10th Coppa Italia to their 21st Scudetto.

It was ultimately an emphatic success in Serie A, where they finished 11 points clear of defending champions Napoli, and they swept aside Lazio in the cup final.

Following a stellar first year in charge for Cristian Chivu, the Nerazzurri's coach must target the title again, while aiming to make more of an impact in Europe.

Chivu's side made a positive start to pre-season, thrashing SV Aasen 16-0 during a training camp, before beating Karlsruher 2-1, then Manchester City on penalties.

That trend continued in an Australian double-header against their two fiercest foes - AC Milan (1-1) and Juventus (2-1) - before a John Stones strike defeated Real Betis.

So, they seem well set for Saturday's Serie A opener, particularly as it will take place in Milan: Inter won 14 of 19 home games last season.

© Imago

Though their top-flight comeback starts with perhaps the toughest possible fixture, at least Monza will not have far to travel for a Lombardy derby.

The Biancorossi's lone win from six previous Serie A matches at San Siro was a shock 1-0 victory over Inter in April 2023, so expectations may not be sky high.

Blessed with one of Serie B's strongest squads, Monza made it straight back to Italy's elite level at the first attempt last season, ultimately going up through the playoffs.

Even though they drew 2-2 on aggregate with Catanzaro in the final, their superior league finish of third place secured the one remaining spot behind Venezia and Frosinone.

Head coach Paolo Bianco then stepped aside, subsequently taking a new role at Pisa, with ex-Roma boss Ivan Juric brought in to replace him.

After winning most of their matches in pre-season - including one against Turkish giants Galatasaray - Monza produced a 3-0 cup win at home to Avellino last time out.

Inter Milan pre-season form:

W

W

W

W

D

W

Monza form (all competitions):

W

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Chivu's quiet evolution of the Inter squad has continued this summer, with English duo Stones and Djed Spence among the new arrivals - compatriot Curtis Jones is soon set to join them.

Signed from Lazio following the release of veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer, Ivan Provedel must compete with Josep Martinez for selection between the posts.

Replacing Real Madrid-bound Denzel Dumfries on the right wing, converted midfielder Andy Diouf was a regular scorer in pre-season, so he will hope to start ahead of Spence.

Not much has changed up front: last season's Capocannoniere with 17 league goals, captain Lautaro Martinez has previously scored five goals in six Serie A games against Monza.

While the hosts will be missing Henrikh Mkhitaryan due to suspension, their visitors must travel without captain Matteo Pessina, who recently suffered a serious knee injury.

Inter-owned midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro should step up in his absence, and Monza's attack features another familiar face: ex-Milan striker Patrick Cutrone was involved in nine Serie B goals last season and set up two more against Avellino last week.

Portugal Under-20s international Gustavo Varela could also start in the final third, having just bagged a brace in the Coppa Italia, but Dany Mota and Demba Thiam are suspended.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Akanji, Stones, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Esposito, L. Martinez

Monza possible starting lineup:

Pizzignacco; Kouadio, Delli Carri, Carboni; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Colombo, Mangas; Colpani, Cutrone; Varela

We say: Inter Milan 3-0 Monza

Relentless towards the end of last term and again in pre-season, Inter have strengthened their squad and could take some stopping in Serie A.

Their Scudetto defence will surely start with a win over Monza, who only finished third in Italy's second tier before scraping through the playoffs.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.