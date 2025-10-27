Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Beaten in last week's clash of Serie A title contenders, Inter Milan will try to bounce straight back when they welcome Fiorentina to San Siro on Wednesday evening.

After seeing their seven-game winning streak ended, Inter now aim to start a new one at the Viola's expense - which would further deepen an acute sense of crisis in Florence.

Match preview

Having arrived in Naples as Italy's form side, Inter were confident of toppling the team that pipped them to last season's Scudetto on a dramatic final matchday.

However, the Nerazzurri were ultimately beaten by their title rivals, losing 3-1 at Stadio Maradona and failing to clinch first place in the table.

Kevin De Bruyne's first-half penalty and two superb strikes after the break were enough to end their long winning run, while taking Napoli back to the top.

The visitors were given a glimmer of hope when Hakan Calhanoglu pulled one back from the spot, but - despite twice striking the woodwork - that was their only goal of a game that ended with several scuffles and frayed tempers.

After suffering their first defeat since losing to old foes Juventus in September, Inter have very little time to reflect, as they must now face down Fiorentina in Milan.

When the clubs last met at San Siro, back in February, the Nerazzurri won 2-1; given their opponents' current state, head coach Cristian Chivu will expect a similar outcome on Wednesday.

Memories of last term's stunning 3-0 home win over Inter have long since faded for Fiorentina, who are stuck inside the Serie A drop zone after eight games of a dismal 2025-26 campaign.

Yet to win in the league this season, the Viola have put just four points on the board - even after fighting back to claim one at the weekend.

Trailing by two goals in the Derby dell'Appennino, they struck twice from the spot either side of Bologna going down to 10 men, with penalties converted by Albert Gudmundsson and Moise Kean salvaging something from Sunday's contest.

Fiorentina could even have snatched victory at the death, as Dodo missed a gilt-edged chance in the 99th minute, but avoiding a fourth straight home defeat was at least some consolation.

With his only wins arriving in the Conference League, head coach Stefano Pioli has an uncertain future: after recently losing his 500th Serie A match to former club AC Milan, before returning to Bologna, he now faces another untimely reunion.

Continuing a tough run of fixtures, Pioli will lead his current club out at San Siro, where he once led Milan to the title but also was sacked by Inter after just six months in charge.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

L W W W W L

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W W W W W L

Fiorentina Serie A form:

D W L L W D

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

L L D L L D

Team News

Although he could be back in action this weekend, Inter forward Marcus Thuram has yet to return from a hamstring injury and is set to miss Wednesday's game.

So, either Ange-Yoan Bonny - who has recorded five goal involvements in his last three league matches - or Italy striker Francesco Pio Esposito should partner captain Lautaro Martinez up front.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan limped off with a thigh strain after conceding a penalty against Napoli, so Chivu may have to make an enforced change in midfield. Some other rotation is likely, given an intense schedule between now and the next international break.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina will surely select their strongest available XI, as under-pressure Pioli fights to save his job.

Up front, Kean should partner either Gudmundsson or Roberto Piccoli, with ex-Inter veteran Edin Dzeko available on the bench.

Tariq Lamptey and Christian Kouame are the Viola's confirmed absentees, though the latter has returned to full training after spending several months on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Bisseck, Acerbi, Augusto; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Bonny, Martinez

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Pongracic, Mari, Ranieri; Dodo, Mandragora, Nicolussi Caviglia, Ndour, Gosens; Gudmundsson, Kean

We say: Inter Milan 3-1 Fiorentina

Riled up by events in Naples, Inter will take their fury out on ailing Fiorentina.

The Viola are set to endure more misery at San Siro, where they recently let a lead slip and lost to Milan.

