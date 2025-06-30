A fabulous Fluminense performance stuns Inter Milan 2-0 in the Club World Cup round of 16 on Monday night, securing their spot in the quarter-finals.

Inter Milan struggled to deal with Fluminense's intensity in the opening minutes, and Renato Portaluppi's side were rewarded for their efforts as German Cano headed them into the lead inside three minutes, and while Inter Milan did improve for the rest of the first half, it was Fluminense who came closest to scoring again as they were denied a second just before half-time due to a narrow offside against Ignacio.

The Nerazzurri appeared more assured in the second half as they pressed for the equaliser, but other than two golden opportunities for Lautaro Martinez in the final 10 minutes - one brilliantly saved by Fabio and the other striking the post - Fluminense defended resolutely to retain their lead.

After surviving those late scares, Fluminense sealed the win in the closing minutes as Hercules fired a strike across goal and into the bottom right corner, sparking jubilant celebrations from players and fans at the full-time whistle.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Fluminense made their game plan clear from the very first whistle, as they hustled and harried the Inter Milan players throughout the entire 90 minutes.

The Nerazzurri clearly struggled to get up to speed with Fluminense's intensity, especially in the opening minutes as they consistently made passing errors, as well as losing the ball deep inside their own half for Cano's opening goal.

Inter Milan did improve and hold much more assured control of the ball following the opener, with their best chances coming as they overloaded wide areas and delivered into the box, but strong defending from Fluminense's central defenders - particularly veteran Thiago Silva - ensured their lead remained.

Inter Milan tired as they pushed further forward with the game nearing its end, but Fluminense did not slow down as they continued pressing and challenging at every opportunity, eventually doubling their lead late on.

Ultimately, it was another match where Inter Milan were second best, piling more misery on after also finishing as runners-up in the Serie A and Champions League in 2024-25.

INTER MILAN VS. FLUMINENSE HIGHLIGHTS

German Cano goal vs. Inter Milan (3rd min, Inter Milan 0-1 Fluminense)

Fluminense are off to a dream start, Cano has headed them into the lead!

Inter Milan have already made several mistakes under the pressure of Fluminense's attacking players, and they are once again caught out as Martinelli wins the ball back on the right wing, with Jhon Arias taking control of possession.

Arias's cross is deflected high into the air by Alessandro Bastoni's attempted block, which catches Matteo Darmian out, allowing Cano to head into the ground, between Yann Sommer's legs and into the net from close range and without contest.

Hercules goal vs. Inter Milan (93rd min, Inter Milan 0-2 Fluminense)

Hercules has added a second, Fluminense are surely in the quarter-finals!

Hercules picks the ball up, drives towards the edge of the Inter Milan area and powers a left-footed effort back across goal and into the bottom right corner - a stunning finish to surely secure the win.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JHON ARIAS

Inter Milan's back three is widely recognised as one of the best defences in world football, but Arias looked a cut above the Nerazzurri backline today.

Arias was responsible for the cross to assist Cano's winning header - albeit with the help of a major deflection - and the Colombian created the most chances in the match with four.

The highlight of Arias's performance, though, was his hold-up play, as Fluminense frequently played the ball into his feet, enabling teammates to make runs beyond him for passing options, while he showcased his ability to get himself out of trouble with three successful dribbles - the most of any player.

INTER MILAN VS. FLUMINENSE MATCH STATS

Possession: Inter Milan 68%-32% Fluminense

Shots: Inter Milan 16-11 Fluminense

Shots on target: Inter Milan 4-4 Fluminense

Corners: Inter Milan 5-2 Fluminense

Fouls: Inter Milan 15-16 Fluminense

WHAT NEXT?

Fluminense's win ensures that they will progress into the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup, where they will face the winners of Manchester City versus Al Hilal.

As for Inter Milan, they will be afforded a brief break before getting back into action with a series of pre-season fixtures ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 Serie A campaign.

