Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Inter Milan could line up for Monday's Club World Cup clash with Fluminense.

Inter Milan will meet Fluminense in the Club World Cup knockout phase on Monday, as their quest for the global crown continues in Charlotte.

Head coach Cristian Chivu has been boosted by news that both Marcus Thuram and Davide Frattesi should be available, though neither is likely to be risked from the start.

Thuram has been sidelined by a thigh problem since Inter's first group game, but he is now ready to compete with two brothers for selection alongside captain Lautaro Martinez.

Francesco Pio Esposito has supplanted older sibling Sebastiano as the Nerazzurri’s second striker in the USA; after scoring his first senior goal for the club against River Plate, before celebrating his 20th birthday on Saturday, he should start again.

Having already been sent back to Milan, injured quartet Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Benjamin Pavard and Yann Aurel Bisseck are all out of contention, while Mehdi Taremi is still stranded in Iran.

Though Frattesi, Nicola Zalewski and recent signing Petar Sucic are pushing for places, Chivu could keep faith with his midfield trio, leaving two other selection issues to resolve.

Stefan de Vrij may miss out to Francesco Acerbi in the back three, with Brazilian wing-back Carlos Augusto possibly being favoured over Federico Dimarco.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; F. P. Esposito, Martinez

