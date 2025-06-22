Club World Cup: Group E could go down to fair play

River Plate, Inter Milan and Monterrey could face a rare three-way tie in Group E. Here's how FIFA's tiebreakers might come into play.

Tonight games mark the end of the second round of the 2025 Club World Cup. At this stage, some clubs can already afford to look ahead to the knockout rounds, such as Flamengo and Bayern Munich. Others, however, have pen, paper and calculator ready to map out possible scenarios.

This is the case for Group E. Urawa Reds sit bottom without a point and will be eliminated after the third round. River Plate, Inter Milan and Monterrey are battling for the two available spots in the round of 16, and the decision could come down to the final tiebreaker criteria.

Club World Cup regulations: who advances from Group E in a three‑way tie?

Group E could face a peculiar scenario. River Plate currently lead with four points, followed by Inter Milan on the same tally. Monterrey are third with two points, and Urawa Reds are bottom with none.

The final round will see Inter Milan vs River Plate and Urawa vs Monterrey. A three‑way tie could occur if Monterrey beat Urawa and Inter and River draw.

In that case, Inter, River and Monterrey would all finish on five points and tiebreaker criteria apply in this order:

• Head-to-head results between the teams involved



• Best goal difference in head-to-head matches



• Most goals scored in all group matches between the teams involved

That covers Monterrey 1‑1 Inter, River 0‑0 Monterrey and the upcoming Inter vs River.

If Inter and River draw 0‑0, River would be eliminated due to fewer goals scored in head-to-head. If they draw 1‑1, Inter advance, leaving River and Monterrey reliant on further criteria:

• Fourth: superior goal difference in all group matches



• Fifth: most goals scored in all group matches



• Sixth: fair‑play points based on cards received

In short, River and Monterrey would hinge on overall goal difference to clinch second place.

There is also a fair‑play scenario. If Inter vs River ends 1‑1 and Monterrey defeat Urawa 3‑1, Argentina and Mexico are separated by disciplinary record:

• Yellow card: −1 point



• Second yellow (sending‑off): −3 points



• Straight red: −4 points



• Straight red after a yellow: −5 points

The simplest path is for Inter Milan, who need only a draw to advance. Their final position - first or second - depends on goal difference.

Inter would be eliminated if they lose and Monterrey win. If Inter and River draw 2‑2 or higher, both could advance regardless of Monterrey’s result. River cannot qualify even with a big win over Urawa unless Inter slip up.

Another scenario: if one of Inter or River wins, that team tops the group, and the loser must hope Monterrey fail to surpass them.

This article was originally published on Trivela.