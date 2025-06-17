Sports Mole takes a closer look at Lionel Messi’s record against Portuguese side Porto.

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi will be looking to score his first goal at the FIFA Club World Cup in Thursday’s Group A encounter with Porto at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was unable to get his name on the scoresheet in the opening match of the tournament last weekend as the Herons were held to a 0-0 draw with Al Ahly.

Messi has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances for Inter Miami since the turn of the year and will back himself to make the net ripple on matchday two against a Porto side who were also forced to play out a goalless stalemate on matchday one with Palmeiras.

Ahead of Thursday’s contest, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Messi’s record against the Portuguese giants.

Lionel Messi’s record vs. Porto

Played: 1

Won: 1

Drawn: 0

Lost: 0

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Across his illustrious 21-year professional career, Lionel Messi has only played against Porto once, but he certainly made his presence felt against the Portuguese outfit.

Indeed, the Argentine contributed to both goals as Barcelona secured a 2-0 victory over Porto in the 2011 UEFA Super Cup final at Stade Louis-II in Monaco.

Messi opened the scoring six minutes before half time when he pounced on a loose ball and skipped round Porto goalkeeper Helton before slotting the ball home from a tight angle.

Barca sealed the victory in the 88th minute when Messi’s pinpoint dink over the top of Porto’s defence was chested down and volleyed into the back of the net by new signing Cesc Fabregas.

Messi has also faced Portuguese duo Sporting Lisbon (four) and Benfica (three) in his career and boasts a record of five wins and two draws across seven games, scoring two goals and providing three assists.