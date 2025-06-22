Inter Miami star Lionel Messi will be looking to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's Club World Cup goalscoring record in Monday's clash with Palmeiras.

Lionel Messi will be looking to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's Club World Cup goalscoring record when Inter Miami take on Palmeiras on Monday.

Inter Miami are on the brink of securing their place in the knockout stage after they collected four points from their first two group games.

After playing out a goalless draw with Al Ahly, Inter Miami went on to pull off a 2-1 victory in Thursday's meeting with Porto.

Messi produced a stunning free-kick to see off the Portuguese giants, with the effort representing his 50th goal in an Inter Miami shirt.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has now netted a total of six goals in seven appearances in the competition's history.

Messi out to equal Ronaldo record

The 37-year-old scored five goals in five Club World Cup matches for Barcelona, helping the club pick up the trophy in 2009, 2011 and 2015

Messi is currently sitting in second place in the all-time scoring charts at the Club World Cup, alongside former Real Madrid stars Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

The Argentina international needs just one more goal to equal the outright record, which is currently held by his long-term rival, Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward netted seven goals in eight appearances at the Club World Cup, including one goal in two matches in Man United's triumph in the 2008 competition.

Ronaldo went on to net six goals in six Club World Cup games for Real Madrid, including a hat-trick in the 4-2 extra-time win in the final of the 2016 competition.

That represented the second of the three Club World Cups that Ronaldo won during his time as a Real Madrid player.

Suarez looking to move up goalscoring list

Messi's Inter Miami teammate, Luis Suarez, may also have aspirations of equalling Ronaldo's Club World Cup goalscoring record.

The Uruguayan netted five goals in just two games for Barcelona in the 2015 tournament, netting a hat-trick in the semi-final against Guangzhou Evergrande before scoring a brace in the 3-0 win over River Plate in the final.

After failing to score in Inter Miami's first two group games, Suarez is one goal adrift from equalling Messi's tally and two goals away from tying Ronaldo's record.