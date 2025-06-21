With the revamped Club World cup now just around the corner, Sports Mole looks ahead to Group A and predicts how Inter Miami, Porto, Palmeiras and Al Ahly will get on in the United States.

FIFA's latest brainchild is just around the corner, as 32 clubs finalise their preparations for the inaugural edition of the revamped Club World Cup, taking place across the pond in the United States.

Contrary to the previous mini-tournament - if you will - the expanded version is not just for the current continental champions, but those to have conquered their mainland over the previous few years and others with a high enough ranking.

Gianni Infantino's mission to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the event ended in failure, but Lionel Messi will be up to his usual tricks in Group A, where his Inter Miami side square up to Porto, Palmeiras and Al Ahly.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Group A in greater depth.

Club World Cup Group A fixtures

(all times BST)

Matchday 1

Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami (Sunday, June 15 | 1am)

Palmeiras 0-0 Porto (Sunday, June 15 | 11pm)

Matchday 2

Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly (Thursday, June 19 | 5pm)

Inter Miami 2-1 Porto (Thursday, June 19 | 8pm)

Matchday 3

Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras (Tuesday, June 24 | 2am)

Prediction: 1-2

Inter Miami would have been buoyed by Thursday's win over Porto, but we think some of their older players could be starting to feel the effects of the quick turnaround between games, which could play into Palmeiras' hands on Monday

With that in mind, we think the Brazilian club will do enough to claim a narrow win to seal top spot in Group A.

> Click here to read our full preview for this match

Porto vs. Al Ahly (Tuesday, June 24 | 2am)

Prediction: 2-2

With victory their only option, both teams should take risks in their final Group A fixture, leading to an open encounter.

Porto are still lacking cohesion, so Al Ahly might take advantage and end their goal drought; though a draw suits neither, that could be the final outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for this match

Club World Cup Group A predictions - who will qualify?

Still adapting to life without long-serving head coach Sergio Conceicao, Porto could only finish third in the Primeira Liga last season, but the Portuguese giants have a settled squad and have our vote to take the gold medal.

Porto topping the section would likely lead to a fascinating shootout between Inter Miami and Palmeiras for a coveted second-placed ranking, and it would take a brave soul to confidently predict the outcome of that head-to-head.

While the MLS outfit have more star quality in their ranks, their early-season form in 2025 has been nothing to shout about, and Palmeiras can capitalise on their defensive deficiencies to take second place.

As such, Messi and co will have to settle for the consolation prize of a third-placed finish, while Egyptian Premier League Al Ahly are unlikely to translate their domestic dominance into international glory.

Who will be the top scorer from Group A?

The heart says Messi. The heart will always say Messi. But Porto sensation Samu Aghehowa is more than fulfilling his potential in a blue and white kit since departing Atletico Madrid and can terrorise any defence that tries to quell him.

The Spain international ended the 2024-25 campaign with a stellar 25 goals from 42 matches across all competitions, and having only played 13 minutes for Spain in the UEFA Nations League finals, he arrived in the USA on the back of a hard-earned rest.

Aghehowa opened his account for the tournament against Inter Miami on matchday two, already making him the joint top-scorer alongside three other players on one strike.

Infantino's nightmare to come true as Messi and co crash out

Oh how FIFA would have dearly loved one final instalment of Messi vs. Ronaldo, but by the time the knockout stages begin, neither may be competing at the Club World Cup.

The former is still scoring for fun in MLS, but his teammates at the back have often let him down, and the individual magic of Messi and Luis Suarez may not suffice against the power of Porto and Palmeiras.

At a time where Infantino and co are seemingly struggling to drum up significant interest and ticket sales for the Club World Cup, Messi's Inter Miami failing to make the knockout rounds could prove to be his worst nightmare, one that he will not wake up from.