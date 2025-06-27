Preview: AIK vs Goteborg - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between AIK Fotboll and IFK Goteborg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

AIK Fotboll will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Allsvenskan when they resume their campaign with a home fixture against IFK Goteborg on Sunday.

The home side are currently third in the Allsvenskan table, boasting 26 points from their opening 13 matches of the season, while Goteborg are sixth, seven points behind their opponents this weekend.

Match preview

AIK are 12-time Swedish champions, with their last success coming in 2018, but they were third last season, and that is also the position that they occupy after 13 games of the current campaign.

Indeed, Mikkjal Thomassen's side have a record of seven wins, five draws and one defeat from their 13 league matches this season to collect 26 points, which has left them third, four points behind leaders Mjallby AIF.

AIK actually lost their first match of the season last time out, going down 3-1 to Sirius at the start of the month, and their campaign is now resuming after the summer break.

The Stockholm outfit have won their last two league games against Goteborg, including a 2-1 success last October, while they have not been beaten by Sunday's opponents in Sweden's top flight since October 2022.

Goteborg, meanwhile, have a record of six wins, one draw and five defeats from their 12 matches this season, with 19 points leaving them in sixth spot in the table.

Stefan Billborn's side entered the summer break in excellent form, posting three straight wins over Degerfors, Malmo and Brommapojkar, with those victories arriving after three defeats in a row.

The Blue and Whites finished 13th in Sweden's top flight last season, but they are 18-time Swedish champions, with their last success in the competition coming in 2007.

Only Malmo (24) have won the top division in Sweden on more occasions than Goteborg, but it is now almost 20 years since the club were able to lift the famous trophy.

Goteborg have been strong on their travels during the current season, picking up 12 points from six matches, recording four victories in the process.

AIK Fotboll Swedish Allsvenskan form:

WDDDWL

IFK Goteborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

LLLWWW

Team News

AIK will again be missing Rui Modesto through injury on Sunday, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape, with no fresh issues reported after the break.

Johan Hove has been an excellent performer for the team this season, scoring five times from midfield, and there will again be a spot in the starting side for the 24-year-old.

Meanwhile, Bersant Celina and Andronikos Kakoullis are set to operate in the final third of the field.

As for Goteborg, their side could be unchanged from the one that featured last time out.

Max Fenger has been in impressive form this season, scoring nine times in 16 appearances, and the 23-year-old will again be tasked with leading the line.

However, Arbnor Mucolli is unavailable for selection for the visitors due to an injury problem.

AIK Fotboll possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Thychosen, Benkovic, Papagianno, Isherwood; Hove, Csongavi, Besirovic, Saletros; Celina, Kakoullis

IFK Goteborg possible starting lineup:

Bishesari; Eriksson, Bager, Svensson, Tolf; Jagne, Kruse, Thordarson; Markovic, Fenger, Heintz

We say: AIK Fotboll 1-1 IFK Goteborg

AIK will be considered the favourites and indeed have home advantage, but Goteborg were in excellent form before the break, and we are expecting the visitors to be good enough for a point on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email