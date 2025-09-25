Preview: Heracles vs Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Heracles and Sparta Rotterdam, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Eredivisie round seven fixtures will see Heracles host Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday at the Asito Stadium.

The visiting side have managed three wins and three losses to sit 10th in the standings, while Heracles are without a point and are at the bottom of the table.

Match preview

Heracles remains the only team without a point since the start of the campaign, having lost all six league fixtures in the new season.

Worse still, they have been breached 18 times so far, and managed to score only three times, making Bas Sibum’s men the side with the worst attacking and defensive record simultaneously.

Playing at home, where they are expected to enjoy unflinching support, results have not gone their way in their last two outings there.

However, recent results against Saturday’s opponents will offer some hope to the struggling hosts, considering that they have managed two draws and a win in their last three head-to-head clashes.

That said, facing a team that has been more prolific on the road, with five of their eight goals scored on away grounds, the Paupers will have a long day at the office on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Sparta Rotterdam started their 2025-26 campaign on a losing note, after suffering a 6-1 annihilation at the hands of front-runners PSV Eindhoven.

Thereafter, they got back to winning ways, claiming back-to-back victories against Utrecht (2-1) and Go Ahead Eagles (3-0).

Since those consecutive triumphs, they have struggled for consistency, losing two and earning a draw in three league fixtures, with their latest a 5-1 defeat to Twente.

Like the host, they also have defensive concerns ahead of this encounter; the visitors have shipped 16 goals, a tally which is the second-worst defensive record in the Dutch top flight so far.

Nonetheless, they will have a measure of confidence approaching this fixture, with two consecutive league wins, scoring four, along with a clean sheet in each of those encounters.

Heracles Eredivisie form:





L



L



L



L



L



L





Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:





L



W



W



L



W



L





Team News

Mario Engels was listed as a substitute in their last league outing against NAC Breda, after a spell on the sidelines, which is an indication that he could be involved this weekend.

Meanwhile, Sava-Arangel Cestic and Jeff Reine-Adelaide are still nursing ankle and knee injuries, and they will not be in consideration for places at the weekend.

Jizz Hornkamp managed eight goals last term, but after four games so far this season, he has found the back of the net once.

For the visitors, Maurice Steijn has little or no injury worries ahead of this fixture at the Asito Stadium.

Shunsuke Mito is currently sidelined with a knee injury and will be on the sidelines for this contest, while Bruno Martins Indi is expected to continue in defence after returning to the starting XI in their last game.

Tobias Lauritsen has scored three goals and provided a solitary assist across six matches, meaning he will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Patrick Van Aanholt has been productive going forward with three assists to his name, and that could spell danger for the hosts.

Heracles possible starting lineup:

De Keiljzer: Benita, Mirani, Mesik, Van Hoorenbeeck; Scheperman, Brun, Hrustic; Limbombe, Hornkamp, Borges Sanchez

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel, Van Aanholt, Martins Indi, Young, Sambo; Kitolano, Clement, Toornstra, Ltaief, Lauritsen, Van Bergen

We say: Heracles 1-2 Sparta Rotterdam

This fixture has the potential for goals, considering the defensive records of both teams. That said, for a win, the visiting side are the favourites to claim a victory, and we are backing them to earn a 2-1 triumph.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ademola Adediji

