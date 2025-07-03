Preview: HamKam vs Brann - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between HamKam and SK Brann, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a match that will impact both the race for Europe and the relegation battle in Norway's Eliteserien, relegation-threatened HamKam are set to host Champions League hopefuls SK Brann at Briskeby Arena on Saturday.

Kamma will be looking for their first win since May, while Bergens stolthet will be hoping to build on their victory last time out.

Match preview

Thomas Myhre's HamKam closed out the spring months with back-to-back triumphs, beating Molde and Stromsgodset 2-1 and 3-0 respectively, but after dropping five points in the two games prior to this clash, their top-flight security is at risk.

On Sunday, Kamma were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-half rivals Bryne, and the manager will be frustrated by the fact that his team surrendered the lead that Groningen loanee Kristian Stromland Lien earned them with 20 minutes on the clock.

That stalemate left Myhre's side 13th in the table, and after KFUM won consecutive matches, they are now just one point above Kaffa, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

Under pressure to at least match KFUM's result this weekend, the hosts' patchy record at Briskeby Arena makes for troubling reading for fans, especially considering that the 14th-placed side have gone three games unbeaten, while Saturday's home team have only won once on their own turf since March.

A fourth victory of the campaign would be enough to lift HamKam up to 10th in a best-case scenario, leapfrogging Bryne, Valerenga and Molde, but a more likely defeat could put their spot in the Eliteserien in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Freyr Alexandersson's Brann have alternated between wins and losses across their last five competitive fixtures, but after tasting defeat just twice in their 12 most recent league games, they will be confident of securing a positive result on Saturday.

Bergens stolthet started this week by bouncing back from their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bodo / Glimt to take maximum points against Sandefjord on Monday, marking their first clean sheet in over a month.

That victory maintained Alexandersson's men's cushion in second, where they are three points clear of third-placed Rosenborg, though they remain seven short of top-of-the-table Viking FK.

Hoping to keep ahead of their European rivals this weekend, the visitors will be keen to prove that their loss on the road to Superlaget was a one off, and their strong travelling record that features five wins and two defeats since March suggests that they could do just that.

Another triumph on Saturday against a relegation-threatened opponent could extend their lead over the chasing pack to six points, but walking away empty handed in back-to-back away games could see them drop down to third.

Team News

HamKam will be missing the versatile Markus Johnsgard on Saturday, though Gard Simenstad should be ready to start in midfield regardless.

Kamma are also unable to call upon young centre-back Ola Nikolai Rye and have doubts about the fitness of right-sided defender Halvor Rodolen Opsahl, so Myhre's back three should consist of Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason, Luc Mares and Gustav Granath.

As for Brann, they have a number of injury concerns ahead of this clash, and they are likely to be without centre-back Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen and left-back Jonas Torsvik.

In their absence, Alexandersson should start Eivind Fauske Helland and Japhet Sery at the heart of defence once again, with Joachim Soltvedt at full-back.

Elsewhere, midfielder Sakarias Opsahl and left-winger Niklas Castro are also expected to miss out, so anticipate seeing a trio of Mads Sande, Emil Kornvig and Felix Myhre in the centre of the park, backing up a frontline of Ulrik Mathisen, Aune Heggebo and Bard Finne.

HamKam possible starting lineup:

Sandberg; Granath, Mares, Bjarnason; Nilsen, Simenstad, Soras, Roaldsoy, Ekeroth; Lien, Mawa

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Dyngeland; Pedersen, Helland, Sery, Soltvedt; Sande, Kornvig, Myhre; Mathisen, Heggebo, Finne

We say: HamKam 1-2 SK Brann

HamKam may have kept themselves out of the relegation places in May and June, but their lacklustre home record suggests that they could find it tough against one of the league's higher-calibre sides.

Additionally, Brann have been strong on the road this term, and they will pose a significant threat to their relegation-threatened hosts.

