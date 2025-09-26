Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between Groningen and Feyenoord, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fifth-placed Groningen hosts league leaders Feyenoord in Sunday's Eredivisie match at Euroborg, which could be an exciting fixture for gameweek seven.

Robin van Persie's team lost their perfect record with a 3-3 draw against fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar last weekend, and the Rotterdam giants head to a ground they have not lost at since February 2019.

Match preview

After a slow start to the season, Groningen have found their rhythm in recent rounds, securing three wins in a row ahead of Feyenoord's visit.

Dick Lukkien’s team lost two of their first three league matches, though both defeats were against AZ Alkmaar and defending champions PSV Eindhoven.

Those losses sandwiched a 2-1 home victory over Heerenveen, and De FC have recorded two more wins at Euroborg against Heracles (4-0) and promoted Telstar (2-0), along with a 1-0 victory over Utrecht, lifting them to fifth in the table.

With Groningen yet to taste defeat at home this season, Lukkien’s team could achieve four consecutive Eredivisie wins in front of their supporters, who have not seen their team concede in the last three matches, both as hosts and visitors.

However, extending that sequence of shutouts seems unlikely against an opponent that Groningen have conceded to in seven straight meetings, losing four during that run.

Van Persie inherited Feyenoord's dominance over Groningen, and the former centre-forward extended that nine-match unbeaten streak by guiding his team to a 4-1 victory in April 2025.

As a result, De Trots van Zuid have secured five wins out of the previous 10 encounters, including four of the most recent five.

The only draw in that period was last season's 2-2 stalemate in Groningen, where Feyenoord have only won once in their previous three visits — a 3-0 victory in January 2023.

Nevertheless, Van Persie’s team enter gameweek seven aiming to maintain their position as the top Eredivisie side in the division, which a draw would guarantee.

However, a loss could see the De Stadionclub drop to second place at the end of the weekend if PSV Eindhoven beat SBV Excelsior.

Team News

Joint-top Eredivisie scorer Brynjolfur Darri Willumsson is unlikely to play until October due to a strain, while Elvis van der Laan and Noam Emeran will be assessed before Sunday's match.

Younes Taha has contributed to three of De FC's seven goals during their winning streak, scoring twice and providing one assist, and the forward aims for more decisive contributions on Sunday.

Anel Ahmedhodzic is suspended for Feyenoord after his late dismissal against AZ, while Gernot Trauner (Achilles), Shiloh 't Zand (knee), Thomas Beelen (leg) and Jakub Moder are likely to be absent.

While Ayase Ueda, like Willumsson, has scored five league goals, Feyenoord are not entirely reliant on the Japanese striker, with Sem Steijn (three goals, one assist) also enjoying a strong start to the season.

It was Steijn's assist for Anis Hadj Moussa that put Feyenoord in front in Alkmaar last weekend, only for the hosts to equalise with a penalty in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Rente, Blokzijl, Janse, Peersman; De Jonge, Resink; Schreuders, Taha, Van De Werff; Van Bergen

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Read, Jeng, Watanade, Bos; Timber, Valente; Moussa, Steijn, Sliti; Ueda

We say: Groningen 1-1 Feyenoord

While Groningen have historically struggled against Feyenoord, the hosts’ attacking enthusiasm to score eight in three games and their run of clean sheets are signs of a team in good form, and a draw is predicted as a likely outcome at Euroborg.

