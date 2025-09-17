Sports Mole previews Friday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Goztepe SK and Besiktas, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Goztepe SK and Besiktas will open round six of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig on Friday, with the hosts aiming to preserve their unbeaten start.

The visitors, on the other hand, are looking to build momentum after recording their first win under returning club legend Sergen Yalcin.

Match preview

Goztepe narrowly avoided their first defeat of the season last weekend, salvaging a 1-1 draw away at Kayserispor last time out.

After conceding on the hour, substitute Efkan Bekiroglu struck late to secure a point, leaving Stanimir Kolev Stoilov’s men with nine points from five games.

Two wins and three draws have left the Izmir outfit among only three unbeaten teams in the league, alongside heavyweights Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, though things could be better for Goz Goz.

Goztepe will be aware that turning stalemates into wins, especially at Gursel Aksel Stadium, where both home matches have ended in draws, will be vital if they are to remain in touch with the leaders.

Encouragingly, they enjoyed a strong record against Besiktas last season, winning two and drawing one of their three meetings across competitions, though that draw came in this very fixture.

Besiktas, meanwhile, are eager to ride the wave of their dramatic 2-1 comeback against Istanbul Basaksehir as they look to build momentum under a new manager.

After a narrow opening defeat under Yalcin to Alanyaspor, the Black Eagles seemed headed for more disappointment when Basaksehir scored in the 71st minute, but loan signing El Bilal Toure equalised late, and Cengiz Under sealed the turnaround in stoppage time after Basaksehir were reduced to 10 men.

The victory not only eased early pressure but also gave Yalcin’s side renewed confidence as they attempt to climb the table, though the Istanbul giants will now be tested on the road, where their form has been patchy.

Their only away win this term came in Europe against St Patrick’s Athletic, and they will want to avoid another slip after losing their first domestic away game under Yalcin.

Team News

Goztepe remain without right wing-back Ogun Bayrak, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury until the end of the month.

Otherwise, Stoilov has a full squad and is expected to keep faith with the forward pairing of Janderson and Juan, supported by Junior Olaitan.

Besiktas, however, have selection issues, as loan signing Orkun Kokcu is suspended after his stoppage-time red card against Basaksehir.

Another summer arrival, Wilfred Ndidi, and youngster Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu are still recovering from thigh injuries.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Bayir, Heliton, Bokele; Kurtulan, Rhaldney, Dennis, Cherni; Olaitan; Janderson, Juan

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Gunok; Sazdagi, Djalo, Uduokhai, Jurasek; Yilmaz, Ucan; Cerny, Silva, Toure; Abraham

We say: Goztepe SK 1-1 Besiktas

Although Goztepe remain unbeaten, they have struggled to turn control into victories, as shown by back-to-back draws in matches they might have won.

Facing a Besiktas side brimming with individual quality, that shortcoming could be exposed again, but even so, Goz Goz’s strong home record suggests they have enough resilience to secure at least a point.

Joshua Cole

