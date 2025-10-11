Preview: Ghana vs Comoros - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Ghana and Comoros, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Ghana welcome Comoros to Accra Sports Stadium for the final day of the World Cup qualifying series, knowing that avoiding defeat would be enough to seal their ticket to the global tournament in North America.

The Black Stars are three points clear of second-placed Madagascar, while the visitors are no longer in contention for qualification to the mundial.

Match preview

Ghana, who made their World Cup debut in 2006, remain one of Africa’s most consistent participants at the Mundial in recent times, having missed only one edition since then.

Otto Addo’s men are now on the verge of another appearance, courtesy of a dominant qualifiying campaign that has seen them win seven of their nine games to sit top of Group I with 22 points.

The Black Stars’s only blemishes in that run came in a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in round two and a 1-1 draw away to Chad on matchday seven, but back-to-back victories over Mali (1-0) and Chad (5-0) have left the team in pole position to secure a fifth appearance on the global stage.

With a goal difference of +8 over Madagascar, it would take something extraordinary for Ghana to surrender top spot on the final day, and the four-time African champions could even look to press their advantage given their impressive numbers.

Ghana have netted 22 times so far – the joint most in the qualifiers – while conceding only six at the other end, which reflects a side that is solid in both attack and defence as the Black Stars aim to clinch qualification in style.

Comoros, meanwhile, travel to Accra seeking to end their campaign on a high after giving their all in pursuit of a first-ever World Cup berth, though their midweek defeat dashed any remaining hopes.

Les Coelacantes needed a win against Madagascar to move second, but a sluggish start saw Stefano Cusin’s men fall behind to Clement Couturier’s early strike before conceding again in the 73rd minute, with Rafiki Said’s late effort proving mere consolation.

Now four points adrift of second place and out of contention, Comoros sit fourth in Group I with 15 points from five wins and four losses, having scored 12 and conceded the same number.

With two wins and as many draws from four away games in the qualifiers, the question now is whether Les Coelacantes can pull off an upset against hosts who have won all four of their home fixtures.

Ghana World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





W



W



W



D



W



W





Ghana form (all competitions):





W



L



W



D



W



W





Comoros World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





W



L



W



L



W



L





Comoros form (all competitions):





L



L



W



L



W



L





Team News

With qualification virtually assured, Addo could use this opportunity to rotate his squad, giving non-regulars a chance as many Ghanaian fans have called for.

Key figures like Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey, who was on the scoresheet last time out, have all played their part in taking the Black Stars to this comfortable position, so some may be handed a rest.

Benjamin Asare might also be given a breather in goal, paving the way for either Lawrence Ati-Zigi or Joseph Anang to start.

It remains to be seen if Ayew will get another chance to add to his tally of seven in this campaign after his strike against the Central African Republic.

Comoros will be without goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina, who received a red card in stoppage time against Madagascar, meaning Yannick Pandor is expected to start between the sticks.

Myziane Maolida will again lead the line, with the Al Kholood forward having netted five of Comoros’s 12 goals in the qualifiers.

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Ati-Zigi; Mensah, Opoku, Djiku, Yirenkyi; P Owusu, Partey; J Painstil, Kudus, Sulemana; J Ayew

Comoros possible starting lineup:

Pandor; Bakari, Mdahoma, Toibibou, Boura; I Mohamed; R Said, M'Changama, Z Youssouf, Selemani; Maolida

We say: Ghana 2-1 Comoros

While rotation could make this less straightforward for Ghana, the Black Stars possess enough quality and depth to edge past Comoros, especially with home advantage on their side, though both teams are likely to find the net in what should be an entertaining finale.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email