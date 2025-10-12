Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus maintains his stellar form at international level on Sunday evening, scoring the goal that sends Ghana to the 2026 World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus maintained his stellar form at international level on Sunday evening, scoring the goal that sent Ghana to the 2026 World Cup.

The former West Ham United man entered the October hiatus on the back of making an immediate impression in North London, registering five goal contributions from his first 10 games for the Lilywhites.

Kudus has claimed one goal and four assists in his opening 10 matches under Thomas Frank, scoring his inaugural Tottenham goal and also setting up Mathys Tel in last weekend's 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United.

Furthermore, no player in the division has set up more goals than Kudus in the 2025-26 top-flight campaign, as the Ghana international's four helpers is level with Everton's on-loan Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus sends Ghana to 2026 World Cup

However, the former Ajax attacker was the beneficiary of a well-timed pass from a teammate on Sunday evening, as his strike propelled Ghana to a World Cup-clinching 1-0 win over Comoros in Group I.

The Black Stars were three points clear of second-placed Madagascar at the top of the section heading into the final matchday, and Otto Addo's men could not find a way past their visitors in the first half of Sunday's clash.

However, just two minutes into the second period, ex-Arsenal and current Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey squared for Kudus from the right-hand side of the area, and the Spurs man made no mistake from a few yards out.

Kudus's strike proved decisive in that 1-0 win for Ghana, although Madagascar's 4-1 loss to Mali on the same evening meant that the Black Stars would have been assured of a first-placed finish regardless of the outcome of their fixture.

Nevertheless, Kudus's effort - his 13th for the national team - made absolutely sure of his side's progression to the showpiece and extended his eye-catching sequence at both domestic and international level.

The stats that make Mohammed Kudus undroppable for Spurs

Adding a new dimension to the attack of any team he represents, Kudus has already made himself a nailed-on starter in Frank's system, and the statistics tell the full story of his influence.

As well as registering a joint-high four assists in the league alongside Grealish, Kudus boasts by far and away the most successful take-ons in the 2025-26 Premier League season with an unrivalled 30, as per FBref.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh is in a distant second with 19 - Manchester City's Jeremy Doku is one lower with 18 - and Kudus's five goal-creating actions are also only trumped by Grealish's six.

Kudus also ranks joint-fourth in the league for chances created (13) and has delivered more crosses than any other player with an unmatched 48, three clear of teammate and closest challenger Pedro Porro.

The 25-year-old may still need to refine his final product in front of goal, but he is already going a long way to justifying his £55.5m price tag.