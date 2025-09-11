[monks data]
La Liga
Sep 13, 2025 at 1pm UK
 

Getafe
vs.
Real Oviedo

Preview: Getafe vs Real Oviedo - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview: Getafe vs Real Oviedo - prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Getafe and Real Oviedo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Getafe will be aiming to post their third La Liga victory of the season when they welcome newly-promoted Real Oviedo to Estadio Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The Deep Blue Ones have picked up six points from their three games this season, which has left them in sixth spot in the La Liga table, while the visitors are in 15th position on three points.


Match preview

Getafe opened their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with an excellent win away to Celta Vigo, scoring two unanswered goals, before posting a 2-1 victory over Sevilla at Estadio Ramon to move onto six points.

Jose Bordalas's side would have been looking to make it three in a row against Valencia before the international break, but they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Los Che at Mestalla.

That being said, six points from three games represents a strong start to the season, with the team up in sixth, and they will fancy their chances of beating their promoted opponents at home this weekend.

Getafe have only actually played Real Oviedo on four previous occasions, winning twice, but the latter recorded a 2-1 victory when the two teams last locked horns in the Segunda Division in February 2017.

Real Madrid's Arda Guler in action against Real Oviedo on August 24, 2025

Real Oviedo are back in La Liga for the first time since 2001, and they have actually spent time in the fourth tier since last being present in the top flight of Spanish football.

It would be a huge achievement for the Blues if they could avoid relegation this season, and they managed to get off the mark against Real Sociedad before the international break, recording a 1-0 victory on home soil.

Real Oviedo struggled in their opening two league games of the season, losing 2-0 to Villarreal and then 3-0 to Real Madrid, but the success over Real Sociedad last time out would have been huge for their confidence.

As expected, it was a very busy summer transfer window for Veljko Paunovic's side, with 13 players arriving either on loan or on a permanent basis, while there were 11 first-team departures.

Real Oviedo's home form is likely to be crucial when it comes to their chances of staying in the division, and they were beaten 2-1 by Getafe in the corresponding match during the 2016-17 Segunda Division campaign.

Getafe La Liga form:

WWL

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

LLW


Team News

Getafe's Borja Mayoral celebrates a goal on September 22, 2024

Getafe will be without the services of Alex Sancris through suspension on Saturday, while Juanmi is out of the contest due to an injury issue, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

Adrian Liso has been in excellent form this season, scoring three times in three appearances, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 20-year-old.

Meanwhile, Borja Mayoral is also expected to feature in the attack on Saturday afternoon.

As for Real Oviedo, Alvaro Lemos will definitely again miss out due to an injury problem, while Ilyas Chaira and Ovie Ejaria face late fitness tests to determine their availability.

Leander Dendoncker is the only player to score for Real Oviedo this season, and there will be another spot in the middle of midfield for the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, Josip Brekalo and Federico Vinas could feature as the front two, with experienced striker Salomon Rondon potentially being named on the bench.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Rico, Duarte; Iglesias, Martin, Milla, Arambarri, Davinchi; Mayoral, Liso

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Costas, Calvo, Alhassane; Reina, Dendoncker; Hassan, Ilic, Brekalo; Vinas


SM words green background

We say: Getafe 1-0 Real Oviedo


 

This is unlikely to be a match full of goals, with perhaps just one separating the two teams, and we believe that home advantage will allow Getafe to secure all three points on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

