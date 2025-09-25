Preview: Getafe vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Getafe and Levante, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Getafe will be aiming to continue their strong start to the 2025-26 campaign when they welcome Levante to Estadio Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The home side are currently sixth in the La Liga table, picking up 10 points from their opening six matches of the season, while Levante are 17th, having collected just four points from their first six games.

Match preview

Getafe have a record of three wins, one draw and two defeats from their opening six matches of the season, with 10 points leaving them in sixth spot, just three points off second-placed Barcelona.

The Deep Blue Ones opened their 2025-26 campaign with back-to-back wins over Celta Vigo and Sevilla, before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Valencia before the September international break.

Getafe were back to winning ways on September 13, beating Real Oviedo 2-0, but they lost 3-0 to Barcelona on September 21 before drawing 1-1 at home to Alaves on Wednesday night.

Jose Bordalas' side finished 13th in La Liga last season, so there is room for improvement this term, and there have been a lot of positive signs in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

Getafe have only won 12 of their previous 41 matches against Levante in all competitions, but they did record a 3-0 victory in the corresponding fixture during the 2021-22 campaign.

Levante, meanwhile, were 3-2 winners when the pair last met in January 2023, which came in the third round of the Copa del Rey, but they have not beaten Getafe in the league since December 2020.

The Frogs are the reigning Segunda Division champions, and their main focus for this season will be to avoid relegation, but it has been a tough start to the campaign for the promoted outfit.

Julian Calero's side suffered three straight defeats to Alaves, Barcelona and Elche in the early stages of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign, before picking up four points from their next two games, drawing with Real Betis before beating Girona.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a heavy defeat, though, going down 4-1 at home to Real Madrid.

Levante's last La Liga victory away to Getafe came back in October 2018, demonstrating the size of their task against a team that have started the season impressively.

Getafe La Liga form:

WWLWLD

Levante La Liga form:

LLLDWL

Team News

Getafe will again be without the services of Juanmi through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

Adrian Liso has been in strong form at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, scoring three times in five appearances, and he is again expected to be joined in the final third of the field by Borja Mayoral.

Mauro Arambarri has been another impressive performer this term, and he will also be in the XI, while a three-man defensive unit is expected to include Djene Dakonam.

As for Levante, Ivan Romero and Karl Etta Eyong have scored six times between them in La Liga this season, and the pair will continue in the final third of the field on Saturday afternoon.

Roger Brugue is yet to register a goal or an assist this term, but he is expected to keep his spot in a wide area, with head coach Calero unlikely to spring any surprises when it comes to his team selection.

No injury problems were reported against Real Madrid, so it is expected that the Segunda Division champions will have a full squad for the contest with Getafe.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Femenia, Martin, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Mayoral, Liso

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Elgezabal, Moreno, Sanchez; Alvarez, Vencedor, Rey, Brugue; Eyong, Romero

We say: Getafe 1-1 Levante

Levante have got a lot of quality in the final third of the field, so we fancy them to find the back of the net on Saturday, and one goal could well be enough to earn them a welcome point against Getafe.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email