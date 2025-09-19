Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Genclerbirligi and Eyupspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Newly-promoted Genclerbirligi will be desperate to collect their first points of the Turkish Super Lig season when they welcome Eyupspor to Eryaman Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, see this fixture as an ideal springboard, having managed just one victory from their opening five matches.

Match preview

Genclerbirligi came agonisingly close to breaking their duck last weekend, only for a stoppage-time strike to condemn them to a heartbreaking 1-0 loss at Caykur Rizespor.

Their return to the top flight has been harsh so far, as five defeats from five, three goals scored, and nine conceded suggest they are still struggling to adapt to life at this level.

The Ankara club have already suffered setbacks against Samsunspor (2-1), Antalyaspor (1-0), Gaziantep (2-1), and Fenerbahce (3-1) before last weekend, with their nine goals conceded being a joint-highest in the league, while their three goals scored rank among the lowest, underlining issues at both ends of the pitch.

This marks the first-ever top-flight meeting between these sides, with all six previous encounters taking place in the second division; however, the visitors have dominated those fixtures, winning five, while Genclerbirligi managed just one victory.

Maintaining this dominance is not a given for Eyupspor, given they themselves are far from flying at the start of this campaign.

They produced a spirited performance against Galatasaray last time out but folded late on, conceding twice in the final 17 minutes to fall 2-0, a result that left them with just four points from a possible 15 and left them without a win in two matches.

Selcuk Sahin’s men started the season with defeats to Konyaspor and Besiktas, briefly steadied the ship with a victory over Alanyaspor and a draw against Istanbul Basaksehir, but were reminded of the gulf in class by the champions.

Their away form is another concern, as they have failed to win any of their last five away league matches dating back to last season, and while they remain favourites on paper for this clash, their own inconsistencies, combined with Genclerbirligi’s desperation, could make this closer than expected.

Team News

Genclerbirligi are without Abdullah Sahindere (cruciate ligament), Ensar Kemaloglu (knee), and Peter Etebo (hamstring).

On a brighter note, Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru passed a late fitness test to feature last time out and could be handed a starting role alongside Metehan Mimaroglu and Sekou Koita.

Eyupspor boast a clean bill of health, giving manager Sahin flexibility in his selections, though it remains to be seen if he sticks with the back-three system for this clash.

Luccas Claro, loanee Nihad Mujakic, and Robin Yalcin should anchor the defence, while Denis Dragus may spearhead the attack ahead of summer signing Umut Bozok.

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Erenturk; Hanousek, Goutas, Kelven, Pereira; Ulgun, Zuzek; Mimaroglu, Tongya, Onyekuru; Koita

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Marcos; Yalcin, Claro, Mujakic; Calegari, Demirbay, Kayan, Gurler; Sesler, Ampem; Dragus

We say: Genclerbirligi 0-1 Eyupspor

Genclerbirligi’s confidence is fragile after five straight defeats, and their lack of cutting edge in attack has been costly, and while Eyupspor have been inconsistent themselves, particularly away from home, they are slightly at a better place, which is why we expect the visitors to grind out a narrow win.

