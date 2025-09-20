Fulham will have the opportunity to achieve a winning feat for the first time in 96 years when they face Brentford in Saturday's west London derby at Craven Cottage.

Fulham recorded their first Premier League win of the season last weekend, claiming a narrow 1-0 home win over Leeds United following a late Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal.

The Cottagers will now try to use that result as a springboard for their next three games against Brentford, Aston Villa and Bournemouth in the lead up to the October international break.

Marco Silva's side will have fond memories of last season's two derby games against Brentford, recording a 2-1 win in November's home clash before emerging 3-2 victors in May's away fixture.

Fulham out to end 96-year wait in Brentford clash

As a result of last season's two victories, Fulham now have the chance to achieve a winning feat for the first time in nearly a century.

The Cottagers could win three consecutive league games against Brentford for the first time since they won the first three head-to-head matches from December 1928 to October 1929.

Fulham could also beat their west London rivals in back-to-back home league encounters for the first time since January 1954.

However, picking up all three points will be easier said than done for a club who have recorded consecutive home league victories on just one previous occasion in 2025.

Could Fulham's strong backline be key?

Fulham conceded four goals across their opening three league matches before Bernd Leno clinched a clean sheet in last Saturday's home meeting with Leeds.

Two of Fulham's four goals conceded came from corners, while the other two were scored from the penalty spot, suggesting that Silva's side are a tough team to break down.

In fact, they enter the weekend as one of two teams, along with Arsenal, who are yet to concede from opening play in the Premier League this term.

Silva will want his sturdy backline to provide the foundation for another productive afternoon at Craven Cottage, although Fulham have not kept a home clean sheet against Brentford since January 1994.



