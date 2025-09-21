Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Fulham and Cambridge United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fulham and Cambridge United will resume their EFL Cup campaigns when they clash at Craven Cottage in the third round on Tuesday night.

The hosts defeated Bristol City 2-0 to progress to this round, while the visitors have beaten Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic on their route to round three.

Match preview

Despite facing a challenging start to the 2025-26 season on paper, matched up against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leeds United and Brentford in their first five league matches, Fulham have impressively lost just once in their opening six games across all competitions.

The Cottagers came from behind against both Brighton and Man Utd to secure back-to-back 1-1 draws in the opening two Premier League fixtures, followed by Marco Silva's side claiming their first win of the campaign against Bristol City (2-0) in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Fulham were unable to maintain their unbeaten start to the season as they disappointingly lost 2-0 to Chelsea on the Premier League's third matchday, though the game might have been very different had Josh King's opening goal not been wrongly disallowed - a decision which PGMOL have since issued an apology for.

Regardless of that devastating London derby defeat, Fulham immediately bounced back with a 1-0 win against Leeds United - receiving a huge slice of luck as Gabriel Gudmundsson scored a calamitous 94th-minute own goal - followed by a comfortable 3-1 win over Brentford.

Looking to extend their winning run and progress to the next round of the EFL Cup, Fulham will host Cambridge United in their third consecutive home fixture.

The Cottagers are overwhelming favourites to record a significant win over their League Two opposition, especially given Cambridge United's mixed start to the new campaign.

Neil Harris, in charge since February 2025, was unable to lead Cambridge United to safety in League One last term, with the U's relegated in 23rd place, and there will be mixed feelings with their start to the League Two term.

The U's have won six of their first 11 matches across all competitions, with two of those coming in this competition, alongside three defeats and two draws.

That leaves Cambridge United with four wins, two draws and three defeats in the league, meaning they sit ninth in the standings, while they have won only one of their last three.

Harris's side have performed strongly in the EFL Cup, defeating Bristol Rovers 2-0 in the first round, followed by beating Charlton Athletic 3-1 in the second round.

Hoping to now overcome Premier League opposition and continue their cup campaign, Cambridge United will be aiming to replicate their 3-1 victory over the Cottagers in their pre-season friendly meeting in July 2019.

Team News

Fulham are expected to heavily rotate their team for this EFL Cup third-round encounter, including second-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte set to make his second start for the club, having also started the second-round win over Bristol City.

Club captain Tom Cairney has not started a game in the Premier League but did start against Bristol City, and the midfielder is expected to partner Harrison Reed on Tuesday.

In defence, Issa Diop could partner Jorge Cuenca, while Kenny Tete and Ryan Sessegnon could keep their places in the full-back positions.

As for Cambridge United, James Brophy is their top scorer in the league and has also netted in the EFL Cup, and the forward should start against Fulham.

Brophy could feature alongside Sullay Kaikai, Adam Mayor and Kylian Kouassi in attack, while Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Shane McLoughlin could play in defensive midfield.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Lecomte; Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Reed, Cairney; Traore, Wilson, Smith-Rowe; Jimenez

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Gibbons, Morrison, Watts, Purrington; Mpanzu, McLoughlin; Brophy, Kaikai, Mayor; Kouassi

We say: Fulham 2-0 Cambridge United

Fulham are undoubtedly the stronger team heading into Tuesday's tie, and even with plenty of anticipated rotation, we expect the Cottagers to comfortably win.

