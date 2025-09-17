Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Fulham and Brentford.

Fulham will aim to build on their first Premier League victory of the season when they take on Brentford at Craven Cottage on Saturday night.

The Cottagers secured their first league win of the campaign after defeating Leeds United 1-0 thanks to a calamitous 94th-minute own-goal from Gabriel Gudmundsson last weekend.

Meanwhile, Brentford recorded their fourth point of the term as Fabio Carvalho scored a 93rd-minute equaliser against Chelsea last weekend, followed by defeating Aston Villa on penalties in the EFL Cup during midweek.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League encounter.

What time does Fulham vs. Brentford kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm, BST, on Saturday evening.

Where is Fulham vs. Brentford being played?

The contest will take place at Fulham's historical Craven Cottage, which has been their home ground since 1896.

The Cottagers have a narrowly stronger record in Craven Cottage meetings with the Bees, having won two and lost one of their three Premier League encounters.

How to watch Fulham vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest in West London will be available to Sky Sports subscribers, with Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event both showing the match.

Online streaming

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to access the game on the SkyGo on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app. UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:50pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Fulham vs. Brentford?

Fulham recorded their first Premier League win of the 2025-26 season as they beat Leeds United 1-0 last weekend, and the hosts will be eager to build on that triumph.

As for Brentford, Keith Andrews will be delighted with their results at the beginning of this term, including recording a draw with Chelsea thanks to a 93rd-minute equaliser in their last league game, and the Bees will be aiming to continue their strong start to the campaign on Saturday.

