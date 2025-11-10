Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday's World Cup 2026 qualifier between France and Ukraine.

France will be looking to secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup when they take on Ukraine in a qualification fixture on Thursday night.

The Blues are currently top of Group D on 10 points, three points ahead of second-placed Ukraine, with both teams having two fixtures left in the qualification section

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does France vs. Ukraine kick off?

France against Ukraine will kick off at 7.45pm UK time on Thursday night.

Where is France vs. Ukraine being played?

The match will take place at the Parc des Princes. The ground, which has a capacity of 47,929 spectators, has been the home of French giants Paris Saint-Germain since the middle of 1974.

How to watch France vs. Ukraine in the UK

TV channels

France against Ukraine will not be shown live in the UK.

Online streaming

Amazon Prime Video will be showing the 2026 World Cup qualification fixture between France and Ukraine.

Highlights

The official X account for Amazon Prime Video is expected to show the best incidents from the fixture between France and Ukraine, including any goals which go in.

What is at stake for France and Ukraine?

France are top of Group D on 10 points, boasting a record of three wins and one draw from their four matches, while Ukraine have seven points, with their record standing at two wins, one draw and one defeat.

The Blues would qualify for the 2026 World Cup if they manage to beat Ukraine on Thursday night, while they would be confirmed in the top two with a draw, or if third-placed Iceland do not beat Azerbaijan.

Ukraine, meanwhile, will not be able to claim first, and an automatic spot at the World Cup, if they lose.

However, the visitors would be confirmed in the top two if they win on Thursday and Iceland do not beat Azerbaijan, or if Ukraine draw with France and Iceland suffer a defeat.

France's last match in the section is against Azerbaijan, while Ukraine will host Iceland, both on November 16.

These two nations have locked horns on 13 previous occasions, with France winning seven of those encounters and only losing once - a 2-0 reverse in a World Cup qualifier back in November 2013.

That said, two of their last three meetings have ended in draws.

No Data Analysis info