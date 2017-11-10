Team News: Coleman names strong Wales XI in France

Wales boss Chris Coleman selects a strong starting lineup for the friendly international with France in Paris.

Coleman had the option of handing further experience to some of his young guns, including Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn, but he has instead opted for his best XI.

As expected, Ashley Williams captains the team, while Ben Davies will feature on the left-hand side of a back three with Neil Taylor playing at left-back.

Aaron Ramsey is given a free role in behind Burnley forward Sam Vokes, with Tom Lawrence and Tom Bradshaw having to make do with a spot among the replacements.

Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud leads the France attack, despite not starting a game in the Premier League this season, while Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso features for his country for just the fourth time.

Former Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda plays in goal due to the absence of Hugo Lloris through injury.

France: Mandanda; Jallet, Koscielny, Umtiti, Kurzawa; Tolisso, Matuidi; Mbappe, Griezmann, Coman; Giroud

Wales: Hennessey; Chester, Williams, Davies; Gunter, Allen, King, Ledley, Taylor; Ramsey; Vokes