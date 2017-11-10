Nov 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stade de France
France
2-0
Wales
Griezmann (18'), Giroud (71')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Allen (54')

Team News: Chris Coleman names strong Wales XI in France

Team News: Coleman names strong Wales XI in France
© Getty Images
Wales boss Chris Coleman selects a strong starting lineup for the friendly international with France in Paris.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 10, 2017 at 19:22 UK

Wales boss Chris Coleman has selected a strong starting lineup for the friendly international with France in Paris.

Coleman had the option of handing further experience to some of his young guns, including Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn, but he has instead opted for his best XI.

As expected, Ashley Williams captains the team, while Ben Davies will feature on the left-hand side of a back three with Neil Taylor playing at left-back.

Aaron Ramsey is given a free role in behind Burnley forward Sam Vokes, with Tom Lawrence and Tom Bradshaw having to make do with a spot among the replacements.

Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud leads the France attack, despite not starting a game in the Premier League this season, while Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso features for his country for just the fourth time.

Former Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda plays in goal due to the absence of Hugo Lloris through injury.

France: Mandanda; Jallet, Koscielny, Umtiti, Kurzawa; Tolisso, Matuidi; Mbappe, Griezmann, Coman; Giroud

Wales: Hennessey; Chester, Williams, Davies; Gunter, Allen, King, Ledley, Taylor; Ramsey; Vokes

Olivier Giroud on his knees during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Read Next:
Giroud plays down injury concerns
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chris Coleman, Ben Woodburn, Ashley Williams, Ben Davies, Neil Taylor, Aaron Ramsey, Sam Vokes, Tom Lawrence, Tom Bradshaw, Olivier Giroud, Corentin Tolisso, Steve Mandanda, Hugo Lloris, Football
Your Comments
More France News
Antoine Griezmann flaunts his locks during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Live Commentary: France 2-0 Wales - as it happened
 Olivier Giroud of France celebrates his team's second goal during the International Friendly between France and Scotland on June 4, 2016 in Metz, France
Result: France see off stubborn Wales in Paris friendly
 Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Team News: Chris Coleman names strong Wales XI in France
Ramsey: 'France test a great experience'Giroud plays down injury concernsKoscielny to retire after World CupBale ruled out of Wales friendliesDeschamps: 'Lloris sidelined for two weeks'
Deschamps explains Martial recallAnthony Martial back in France squadDeschamps signs France contract extensionOzil: 'Lacazette can emulate Benzema'Mourinho still unsure on Paul Pogba return
> France Homepage
More Wales News
Antoine Griezmann flaunts his locks during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Live Commentary: France 2-0 Wales - as it happened
 Olivier Giroud of France celebrates his team's second goal during the International Friendly between France and Scotland on June 4, 2016 in Metz, France
Result: France see off stubborn Wales in Paris friendly
 Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Team News: Chris Coleman names strong Wales XI in France
Ramsey: 'France test a great experience'Williams: 'No plans for Wales retirement'Giroud plays down injury concernsVokes desperate for Chris Coleman stayColeman offers support to Ashley Williams
Bale ruled out of Wales friendliesColeman: 'Real Madrid will make Bale call'Coleman 'has no idea' about Wales futureNew Wales deal for Chris Coleman?Wales to play Panama in November friendly
> Wales Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 