Preview: Fortaleza vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Brasileiro clash between Fortaleza and Vasco da Gama, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to move away from trouble at the foot of the standings, Fortaleza welcome Vasco da Gama to Ceara for a Brazilian Serie A clash on Wednesday night.

Tricolor picked up a much-needed success at the home of a relegation rival last time out, whilst Gigante da Colina enjoyed a last-minute victory on home soil.

Match preview

After a highly-commendable fourth-placed finish and subsequent qualification for this year's Copa Libertadores, Fortaleza have endured a severe fall from grace during the 2025 campaign, with Wednesday night's hosts in danger of losing their top-tier status following a seven-season spell.

That being said, the collection of nine points from their last five Serie A matches has significantly eased the relegation pressure on Tricolor, who picked up a 2-1 comeback win at the base of fellow strugglers Juventude last time out courtesy of second-half strikes from Eros Mancuso and Adam Bareiro.

Earning triumphs in three of their last five top-flight battles, Fortaleza are currently occupying 18th place in the Serie A rankings ahead of a midweek clash with Vasco da Gama, four points behind Brazilian giants Santos in the lowest of the safety spots at this stage.

Despite winning two of their most recent trio of home games, Tricolor have failed to impress overall in Ceara this term, with Martin Palmero's troops picking up 17 home points from 14 matches - only Santos (16) and whipping boys Sport Recife (nine) have managed to earn fewer at their respective bases.

A two-time Copa Libertadores winner with Palmeiras at the beginning of the decade, 29-year-old Breno Lopes has swapped title chasing for relegation scraps in the colours of Fortaleza, with the winger leading his side's Golden Boot race with four Serie A goals.

Since narrowly avoiding relegation by two points on their return to this level in 2023, Vasco da Gama have kicked on excellently as they now target back-to-back qualifications for Copa Sudamericana, with the 2025 domestic season approaching its business end.

Boosting their chances of a top-12 finish, Gigante da Colina secured their third straight win at Estadio Sao Januario over the weekend, when a brilliant brace from Rayan and a 97th-minute goal from substitute GB ensured maximum points at the expense of Vitoria.

With their only defeat across their last nine competitive matches arriving against league leaders Palmeiras at the start of this month, it is unsurprising to find that Vasco da Gama have moved up to 11th spot in the Serie A standings, ahead of 13th-placed Gremio on goal difference.

In contrasting form on an individual note, Pablo Vegetti has failed to score in each of his last seven appearances but continues to age like a fine wine for Gigante da Colina, with the 36-year-old already hitting a career-best tally of 24 goals across all competitions in 2025.

Fernando Diniz's men have faltered on the road in recent matches - losing heavily at Palmeiras and sharing the points at Flamengo - but Vasco have recent history of standout away successes, smashing Santos by six without reply in Sao Paulo near the end of the summer.

Fortaleza Brasileiro form:

L W L W L W

Fortaleza form (all competitions):

L W L W L W

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

D D W W L W

Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

D D W W L W

Team News

Picking up his third yellow card of the campaign in the win over Juventude last time out, Fortaleza midfielder Matheus Pereira is suspended for Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old joins a number of first-team stars on the sidelines, including goalkeeper Joao Ricardo, who is out for the remainder of the term because of a shoulder injury.

Tricolor's defensive options are limited further by the absence of Weaverson, with the left-back recovering from a recent thigh injury.

Vasco da Gama are yet to enjoy a consistent run of appearances from September arrival Carlos Cuesta, who picked up a thigh problem last month.

Joining Gigante da Colina on a free transfer over the summer, Thiago Mendes has been restricted to just four league matches owing to a calf strain.

Fortaleza possible starting lineup:

Brenno; Mancuso, Britez, Avila, Kuscevic; Sasha, Pochettino, Guzman, Lopes, Bareiro; Lucero

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Leo; Henrique, Moura, Renan, Piton; Tche, Coutinho, Barros; Rayan, Gomez, Moreira

We say: Fortaleza 1-2 Vasco da Gama

After turning the match on its head and in their favour on the weekend, Fortaleza should be confident of competing hard against Vasco da Gama on Wednesday night.

However, Gigante da Colina are one of the in-form sides of Brazilian football at the moment and should be strong enough for maximum points in Ceara.

