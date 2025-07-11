Preview: Fortaleza vs Ceara - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's Brasileiro clash between Fortaleza and Ceara, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fortaleza and Ceara will face off in round 13 of the 2025 Brasileiro campaign, with both teams looking to end wretched runs.

The hosts are on a four-match losing streak, while the visitors have lost their last two matches in the league before this clash.

Fortaleza’s struggles in the 2025 season continued following the international break, with Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s side slipping to a 2-1 defeat against Bahia in the Copa do Nordeste on July 10 – their seventh straight loss across all competitions.

It has been a dismal run for Laion, who have managed just two wins from their 12 league matches so far, with six losses and four draws, and currently sit in the relegation zone with 10 points, only one point adrift of safety.

A month-long pause has done little to steady the ship, and returning to face a team like Ceara – a side they have failed to beat in their last eight meetings – offers little comfort.

Fortaleza have lost three of those encounters, including the most recent two, and have not beaten Ceara at home in any of the last five clashes, suffering three defeats.

Their home form has been underwhelming this season, with hosts winless in their last four league games at the Castelao, losing the last two and drawing the previous two, further underlining their need for a turnaround.

Ceara arrive with improved momentum, having picked up consecutive cup victories over Sampaio Correa and Sport Recife.

Although their league form has stuttered with back-to-back losses to Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo, Vozao will see this as a chance to reset and push further up the table.

Leo Conde’s side are currently 12th in the standings with 15 points from 11 games, and still have a match in hand over several sides above them, but despite their solid overall campaign, away form in the league remains a concern.

Ceara are yet to win on the road in the league this season, with three defeats and two draws in their last five such outings – however, their most recent away results in the cup – both victories – may offer encouragement that they are turning a corner.

Given Fortaleza’s poor run and Ceara’s historical dominance in this fixture, the visitors will be cautiously optimistic about ending their league away drought here.

Team News

Fortaleza will be without several players, including Bruninho (thigh), Bruno Pacheco (knee), experienced defender David Luiz, who is nursing a hamstring problem, and Moises Vieira, who is also still recovering from a thigh injury.

Juan Martin Lucero, who has scored three league goals for Laion this season, could return to the starting XI after featuring in their most recent cup fixture.

Ceara are dealing with fitness concerns as well, with Luiz Otavio and Richard both ruled out through injury ahead of this clash.

Pedro Raul remains the main threat for the visitors, with six league goals to his name so far this season, and is expected to lead the line once again.

Fortaleza possible starting lineup:

Ricardo; Tinga, Kuscevic, Mancha, Mancuso; Pochettino, Welison, Martinez; Marinho, Deyverson, Pimenta

Ceara possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Souza, Marllon, Machado, Nicolas; Sobral, Dieguinho; Galeano, Mugni, Henrique; Raul

We say: Fortaleza 1-2 Ceara

Fortaleza are winless in their last eight matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive outings, facing a Ceara side that appear to be hitting their stride recently, and have historically dominated this fixture, points towards another difficult outing for the hosts.

