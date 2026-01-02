Preview: Fiorentina vs Cremonese - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 02 Jan 2026 13:27 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 13:34

Deep in danger after another loss to end last year, Fiorentina will be desperate to start afresh for 2026 when they welcome Cremonese to Stadio Franchi on Sunday.

After the Viola were beaten by relegation rivals Parma last time out, they sit five points shy of safety - and still with just one Serie A win on the board.

Match preview

After finally ending their top-flight victory drought at the 16th attempt, Fiorentina were keen to build on beating 10-man Udinese as they closed out 2025 by visiting Parma.

However, after falling behind shortly after half time, the Viola failed to respond, as misfiring strikers Albert Gudmundsson and Roberto Piccoli both failed to convert chances.

Rooted to the bottom of the table, with just nine points so far, the Tuscan club lost no fewer than 23 of 52 games across all competitions last year - their second-highest annual tally to date.

Onto their third coach since May - and current boss Paolo Vanoli is under serious pressure - they have conceded at least once in each of their last 10 Serie A matches at Stadio Franchi.

That represents their worst such run since 1938, and shipping 13 goals from set pieces in this term's league campaign highlights where Vanoli needs to stop the bleeding.



Though this month's transfer window could be overseen by new director of football Fabio Paratici - should his Tottenham Hotspur exit be confirmed - the Viola cannot wait for a mid-winter clearout to solve their problems.



© Imago

History suggests Fiorentina's fightback could start on Sunday, as they are unbeaten in all 12 previous Serie A meetings with Cremonese, who have claimed just six points from those contests.

Yet, Cremo currently sit safely in mid-table with 21 points on the board, leaving them closer to the European places than the survival scrap taking place below them.

Recent results have halted their progress, however, as last week's 2-0 defeat to Napoli at Stadio Zini extended their winless streak to three.

Including a goalless draw with Lazio and a 1-0 loss to his former club Torino, Davide Nicola's side have also failed to score during that run, with main men Jamie Vardy and Federico Bonazzoli both firing blanks.

Even so, the Grigiorossi, who were promoted as Serie B playoff winners last season, have already given several big clubs a run for their money, and a trip to Florence will hold no fears.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

D L L L W L

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

L W L L W L

Cremonese Serie A form:

L W W L D L

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Though Robin Gosens returned to action last weekend, Fiorentina are still missing Jacopo Fazzini and long-term absentee Tariq Lamptey through injury.

Furthermore, Amir Richardson and Pablo Mari are both expected to depart, and last season's top scorer Moise Kean only returned from an unexplained leave of absence on Thursday.

In better news for Vanoli, Manor Solomon is set to join on loan, while Luca Ranieri - who was recently replaced by David De Gea as club captain - is back from suspension and could feature in central defence.

It remains to be seen whether the hosts switch to a back four, but Cremonese should name a familiar three-man rearguard helmed by Federico Baschirotto.

As Federico Ceccherini is now available after serving a one-match ban, Michele Collocolo is the visitors' sole absentee.

Likely to partner Vardy up front, Bonazzoli's first Serie A goal came at the Franchi back in September 2019, and his five strikes this term have effectively earned Cremo nine points.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Pongracic, Comuzzo, Ranieri; Dodo, Mandragora, Fagioli, Ndour, Parisi; Gudmundsson, Kean

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Barbieri, Payero, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella; Bonazzoli, Vardy

We say: Fiorentina 2-2 Cremonese

While Cremonese will sense an opportunity to halt their own downturn, rock-bottom Fiorentina are not doomed just yet.

The January transfer window will see fresh blood arrive in Florence, and the Viola can pick up at least one point against Serie A's overachievers.

