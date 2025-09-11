[monks data]
Feyenoord
Eredivisie
Sep 13, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Heerenveen

Feyenoord
vs.
Heerenveen

Preview: Feyenoord vs. Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Feyenoord vs. Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups
© Iconsport
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Feyenoord and Heerenveen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Four months after defeating Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, Heerenveen travel to De Kuip for Saturday's gameweek five fixture, aiming for consecutive wins over former boss Robin van Persie.

Robin Veldman's men ended their long wait for success over the Rotterdam-based club on the final day of the previous season, but they will need to perform at a significantly higher level to break a nine-year wait for victory at De Kuip.


Match preview

Still the only side yet to drop points in the 2025-26 season, Van Persie's Feyenoord are favourites to maintain their flawless start this weekend.

Although they have played one fewer game than the three other clubs on nine points — NEC, Utrecht and PSV Eindhoven — the Rotterdam-based team have benefitted from their robust defence.

The Stadium Club have conceded just once across three Eredivisie matches against NAC Breda, Excelsior and the Rotterdam derby against Sparta, winning 2-0, 2-1 and 4-0, respectively.

Having missed out on Champions League football after falling to Fenerbahce, Van Persie's team have responded to their European setback by beating Excelsior and Sparta and aim to secure three consecutive victories.

That goal remains achievable despite a recent 2-0 defeat to Heerenveen in Friesland during their most recent fixture in May, when the Rotterdam giants were beaten.

Feyenoord head coach Robin van Persie on March 5, 2025

That victory ended De Superfriezen's five-match losing run against Feyenoord in all competitions, and they had been winless in eight matches before May's triumph.

That win now seems distant, especially as Veldman’s team have yet to secure maximum points from their first four top-flight games in 2025-26, losing two and drawing two.

One clear issue is the Super Frisians’ inability to keep clean sheets, with a 1-1 draw against promoted FC Volendam in gameweek one, followed by two 2-1 defeats to Groningen and Twente and a 2-2 draw when Go Ahead Eagles visited before the international break.

Heerenveen's run of conceding two goals in three straight games is undoubtedly harming their chances of winning, with the latter draw against Go Ahead Eagles resulting from a 93rd-minute goal conceded after De Superfriezen had overturned a 1-0 deficit.

Having finished ninth last season, sitting second-bottom after four games was certainly not part of the plan for Veldman, who aims to secure another victory against the man who held the fort in Friesland before leaving for the current league leaders in February.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:



  • W

  • W

  • W


Feyenoord form (all competitions):



  • W

  • W

  • L

  • W

  • W


Heerenveen Eredivisie form:



  • D

  • L

  • L

  • D



Team News

Jacob Trenskow in action for Heerenveen on January 12, 2025

Van Persie's men are troubled by several injury concerns, with Gernot Trauner (Achilles) doubtful, while Jordan Lotomba (knock), Hwang In-beom (calf), Thomas Beelen (leg), Jakub Moder (back) and Shiloh 't Zand are unlikely to feature for Feyenoord.

Ayase Ueda has scored 50% of the home team’s eight goals this season, and the forward hopes to add to his four strikes on Saturday.

The Japanese forward will be supported by Sem Steijn, who has scored two, created nine chances and fashioned three clear-cut opportunities so far this season.

In contrast to Feyenoord, Heerenveen have considerably fewer injury concerns, with Pawel Bochniewicz (knee) and Levi Smans (knee) both unlikely to participate against the table-topping hosts.

Only Jacob Trenskow has scored more than once for De Superfriezen this season, and the forward hopes to extend his tally as the second-bottom team travel to the club at the top of the table.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Nieuwkoop, Ahmedhodzic, Watanabe, Bos; Valente, Timber; Sauer, Steijn, Moussa; Ueda

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Noppert; Braude, Kersten, Hopland, Zagaritis; Linday, Meerveld, Van Overeem; Trenskow, Vente, Rivera


SM words green background

We say: Feyenoord 2-0 Heerenveen

Heerenveen go into Saturday’s gameweek five clash as one of four top-flight clubs yet to win a match this season, and that four-match run is not expected to end this weekend at a ground where they have been winless since January 2016.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581265:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8318:
Written by
Anthony Brown
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Ayase Ueda Gernot Trauner Hwang In-beom Jacob Trenskow Jakub Moder Jordan Lotomba Levi Smans Pawel Bochniewicz Robin van Persie Robin Veldman Sem Steijn Shiloh 't Zand Thomas Beelen Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!