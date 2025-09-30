Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Feyenoord and Aston Villa, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aston Villa will be looking to make it two wins out of two in the League Phase of the Europa League when they travel to the Netherlands to face Feyenoord at Stadion Feijenoord on Thursday night.

While Unai Emery’s side picked up all three points against Bologna on matchday one, Robin van Persie’s men suffered a narrow defeat to Braga in their opening League Phase fixture.

Match preview

After failing to win any of their opening six matches across all competitions (D3 L3) at the start of the 2025-26 season, Aston Villa have since secured back-to-back home victories in a three-day period against Bologna and Fulham.

Captain John McGinn scored the only goal to help Villa win 1-0 against Bologna in the Europa League, before making the net ripple again, along with Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Buendia, in a 3-1 comeback success over Fulham in the Premier League last weekend.

It is fair to say that Villa have lacked the same swagger and conviction that has previously been synonymous with Emery's team, but the Spaniard now believes that his players are "progressively getting better" after a poor start to the campaign, with their much-needed win over Fulham helping them to climb out of the relegation zone.

Aston Villa are now gearing up for their first away game in the Europa League (or the previously known UEFA Cup) since losing 2-0 to CSKA Moscow in February 2009 under Martin O'Neill. In European competition overall, Villa have alternated between victory and defeat across their last seven matches on the road, losing their last to Champions League holders PSG in April.

The Birmingham-based club will fancy their chances of success against Feyenoord on Thursday, as they are unbeaten across their last five European games against teams from the Netherlands (W4 D1) - they have never played more matches against teams from the same country without losing.

Feyenoord have made a strong start to the new campaign on the domestic front, accumulating 19 points from a possible 21 available in their opening seven Eredivisie matches to soar to the summit, three points clear of reigning champions PSV Eindhoven.

De Trots van Zuid secured a slender 1-0 away victory over Groningen last Sunday, thanks to a second-half strike from in-form forward Ayase Ueda, four days after losing by the same scoreline away to Braga in their opening Europa League fixture in which they registered only one shot on target.

In 20 Europa League away games, Feyenoord have remarkably won only once (D7 L11), but the Dutch giants have fared better in front of their own fans and head into Thursday’s encounter with Aston Villa boasting a six-game unbeaten home run, scoring three goals per match on average.

Head coach Robin van Persie scored eight goals against Villa during his illustrious playing career with Arsenal and Manchester United, but Feyenoord have struggled over the years against English opposition, winning just eight of their 28 European meetings (D6 L14). All six of those victories have come on home soil, though.

Team News

Feyenoord defender Malcolm Jeng is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on an injury sustained to his to his right lower leg during Sunday’s win over Groningen.

Gernot Trauner (Achilles), Thomas Beelen (leg) and former Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder are also absent, but Anel Ahmedhodzic is available to return after serving a domestic suspension last weekend.

Quinten Timber, the twin brother of Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber, is expected to link arms with Oussama Targhalline in centre-midfield, while Ayase Ueda has scored a team-high six goals in nine appearances so far this term and is set to continue up front.

As for Aston Villa, midfielder John McGinn will be assessed ahead of kickoff after he admitted after the win over Fulham that he considered coming off at half time because he “couldn't run properly” due to a knock.

Tyrone Mings was forced off early in the win over Fulham and has emerged as a major doubt, while Amadou Onana (thigh), Youri Tielemans (calf), Ross Barkley (fitness/ineligible) all remain in the treatment room.

Pau Torres or Victor Lindelof could start alongside Ezri Konsa in the heart of the defence if Mings misses out, while the likes of Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Ian Maatsen, Donyell Malen and Jadon Sancho will all be hoping to force their way into the first XI after beginning as substitutes last time out.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Nieuwkoop, Ahmedhodzic, Watanade, Bos; Timber, Targhalline; Borges, Steijn, Diarra; Ueda

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; McGinn, Kamara; Guessand, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

We say: Feyenoord 1-1 Aston Villa

Emery will be keen to see his Aston Villa side build on their recent success and consolidate their position towards the top of the League Phase standings, but Feyenoord are certainly no pushovers and they have the potential to frustrate their Premier League counterparts on home soil. With that in mind, both teams may be forced to share the spoils on this occasion.

