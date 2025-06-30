Sports Mole brings you the latest transfer news and rumours, including Fenerbahce closing on the signing of a former Aston Villa attacker and Nottingham Forest being in the running for a Spanish playmaker.

Fenerbahce are reportedly closing in on the signing of Al-Nassr forward Jhon Duran, less than six months since his transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

During the winter transfer window, Al-Nassr committed to a £64.5m deal to sign the Colombia international from Aston Villa, the intention being that he would become a star of the club.

Although he has netted 12 goals from 18 appearances, it has seemingly been determined that the 21-year-old is free to depart Al-Nassr for the right offer.

According to Foot Mercato, terms are in player for Duran to link up with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce on a season-long loan deal.

The report alleges that Duran will be earning more at Fenerbahce than he has been receiving in the Middle East.

Duran has a contract with Al-Nassr until 2033, but the current expectation is that he has played his last game for the club.

Midlands duo chasing Spanish playmaker

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Deportivo Alaves winger Carlos Vincente.

The East Midlands outfit are in the market for new players on the back of qualifying for the Conference League playoffs through finishing in seventh position in the Premier League table.

As it stands, Forest are waiting to see how many players from Botafogo will be finalising a planned move, yet it appears that they have their sights set on other targets.

According to EFL Analysis, Forest as well as Birmingham City are attempting to win the race for £7m-rated Vicente.

Five goals and five assists have just been contributed in 37 La Liga outings, the 26-year-old having built on starring in the lower divisions in Spanish football.

Although a contract is in place until 2027, it appears that Alaves and Vicente will receive offers this summer, the player left to assess his options ahead of taking the next step in a blossoming career.

Villa ready to sell top youngster?

Aston Villa are allegedly on the brink of giving their financial position a necessary boost with the sale of Louie Barry.

With Monday the final day for filing the latest accounts, the West Midlands outfit are in desperate need to raise funds to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.

While several top stars have been linked with an exit, it appears more likely that a youngster who can be sold for a substantial profit will move on to pastures new.

According to Birmingham Live, Hull City may be about to sign the 22-year-old in a deal worth in the region of £4m.

Barry spent the second half of last season on loan at the MKM Stadium, only to make four appearances after suffering a knee injury in May.

Meanwhile, Hull Live have stressed that there remains potential for Hull being gazumped by other clubs, Barry known to have a wide array of admirers after his exploits for Stockport County in League One.