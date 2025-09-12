Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor will renew one of Turkish football’s fiercest rivalries on Sunday at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, with both sides defending unbeaten starts to the league campaign.

Adding even more intrigue, the Yellow Canaries will step out under a new manager, heightening the tension ahead of this clash.

Match preview

Fenerbahce’s gamble on Jose Mourinho last June was meant to break Galatasaray’s stranglehold on the league, but the Portuguese tactician fell short, finishing 11 points behind the champions.

Discontent began to simmer among the fanbase, and the club’s Champions League elimination to Benfica last month proved to be the breaking point that led to the dismissal of the former Chelsea manager.

Despite a 3-1 win over Kocaelispor, a disappointing goalless draw with Goztepe and European failure sealed Mourinho’s fate, and by the time another 3-1 victory over Genclerbirligi arrived, Zeki Murat Gole had already taken interim charge.

Now, former Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco steps into the hot seat, facing a baptism of fire in his first game, as his debut could not come on a bigger stage, facing a Trabzonspor side hungry to halt a three-match losing streak against their fierce rivals.

Fenerbahce’s attack has shown flashes of brilliance, bagging six in their most recent two league fixtures, and they will again look to overwhelm their opponents with offensive firepower.

However, Trabzonspor will not be easy to break down, as Fatih Tekke’s men have been disciplined and efficient, keeping three clean sheets and conceding only once in four league games.

The Black Sea Storm began the season with three straight 1-0 victories before a late lapse saw them draw 1-1 with Samsunspor, in a game where Paul Onuachu’s early strike seemed enough to continue their perfect start, only for an 88th-minute equaliser to deny them maximum points.

Still, their defensive steel could be the key to finally turning the tide in this fixture, where recent defeats often came despite showing some attacking brilliance, having found the net twice in two of the three successive defeats.

Trabzonspor have managed just one win in their last five meetings with Fenerbahce, but significantly, that lone victory came at Sukru Saracoglu in 2023, and with both teams desperate to build momentum, the visitors will draw confidence from that result as they aim to spoil Tedesco’s debut and reignite the rivalry in style.

Team News

Fenerbahce men are dealing with several injury concerns ahead of the clash, with Edson Alvarez nursing a muscle problem, and Jhon Duran suffering a head injury.

Mert Hakan Yandas is recovering from a foot issue, while Nelson Semedo is unavailable due to a thigh injury, and Rodrigo Becao continues his long-term recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Trabzonspor will be without experienced forward Anthony Nwakaeme, who is nursing a thigh injury, and defender Borna Barisic, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament issue, both expected back later in September.

Goalkeeper Onuralp Cevikkan is carrying a muscle problem and remains a doubt for this fixture, but that will not be an issue with Cameroonian Andre Onana joining the club on loan from Manchester United late in the window.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Aydin, Skriniar, Soyuncu, Brown; Fred; Doregeles, Talisca, Szymanski, Kahveci; En-Nesyri

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Eskihellac, Batagov, Savic, Pina; Yokuslu, Jabol-Folcarelli; Olaigbe, Augusto, Zubkov; Onuachu

We say: Fenerbahce 1-1 Trabzonspor

Fenerbahce’s attacking quality will test Trabzonspor, but the visitors’ organised defence has been one of the league’s most reliable this season, with the Black Sea Storm’s efficiency and resilience also possibly frustrating the Yellow Canaries even in front of a lively Sukru Saracoglu crowd .

