Eredivisie | Gameweek 8
Oct 5, 2025 at 11.15am UK
 
Heracles Almelo

FC Twente
vs.
Heracles

Preview: FC Twente vs Heracles - prediction, team news, lineups

Senior Reporter
Preview: FC Twente vs Heracles - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between FC Twente and Heracles, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Twente play host to Heracles on Sunday looking for a third successive win in Eredivisie, one which could catapult them into the top five of the table.

Meanwhile, Heracles remain at the bottom of the standings despite finally getting three points on the board last time out.


Match preview

After the manner in which they missed out on European qualification in 2024-25, FC Twente have required time to get back on track, losing their opening two games of the season.

Since then, however, a total of 10 points have been accumulated from a possible 15, including putting together a three-game unbeaten streak where they have scored 10 times.

The lack of clean sheets remains an issue - Twente are yet to keep a shutout this season - but John van den Brom can be satisfied with the recent progress of his team.

On the back of a stunning 5-1 victory away at Sparta Rotterdam, Twente dug deep to edge out Fortuna Sittard by a 3-2 scoreline, withstanding a comeback from the visitors to eventually get over the line and move ahead of them in the standings.

Veteran forward Ricky van Wolfswinkel is the club's leading marksman with three strikes, but playmaker Kristian Hlynsson has one goal and two assists from his most recent three outings.

Jizz Hornkamp in action for Heracles on July 12, 2025

As for Heracles, there will be relief within the squad and head coach Bas Sibum after they finally ended their six-game losing run last time out.

They did so in style, too, as they cruised past Sparta Rotterdam by a 3-0 scoreline, closing the gap to 17th position to three points.

Sibum is seeing vast improvements from a defensive standpoint, responding to conceding 14 goals in their opening four games to only shipping four times in the last three encounters.

Jizz Hornkamp is their go-to man for this fixture, the forward netting a double last time out to take him to three goals from five games.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

L W L D W W

Heracles Eredivisie form:

L L L L L W


Team News

Sam Lammers of FC Twente during his side's Eredivisie match against Ajax, on November 10, 2024

Thomas van den Belt is in line to be recalled to the FC Twente midfield as a replacement for Daouda Weidmann, especially when he netted the decisive goal versus Fortuna Sittard.

The rest of the starting lineup could remain the same with Sam Lammers, Mathias Kjolo and Daan Rots not expected to be involved due to injury.

Jan Zamburek will almost certainly be restored to the Heracles engine room in place of Sem Scheperman, who he replaced in the 12th minute versus Sparta Rotterdam.

James Wieckhoff may also start at right-back ahead of Mimeirhel Benita after being introduced at half-time last time out.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Bruns, Propper, Rots; Zerrouki, Van den Belt; Rots, Hlynsson, Orjasaeter; Van Wolfswinkel

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Keijzer; Wieckhoff, Mirani, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mesik; Limbombe, Hrustic, Zamburek, Sanches; Hornkamp, Gilst


SM words green background

We say: FC Twente 2-0 Heracles


 

With Heracles having comprehensively defeated Sparta Rotterdam last time out, they will fancy their chances of earning something from this fixture. However, we are backing the home side to come through in relatively-comfortable fashion, recording a clean sheet in the process.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Darren Plant
