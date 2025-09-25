Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Fatih Karagumruk and Trabzonspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Trabzonspor will aim to halt their winless run when they travel to Fatih Karagumruk on Saturday evening in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black Sea Storm have collected just two points from their last three matches, but the hosts are in even worse shape, coming off three straight league defeats.

Match preview

Trabzonspor were left frustrated against Gaziantep last time out, drawing 1-1 despite producing 27 attempts and restricting their opponents to a single shot on target.

Fatih Tekke’s men fell behind in the 39th minute but equalised through the in-form Paul Onuachu, who netted his third goal of the campaign in the 70th minute.

Their recent run has thrown a couple of twists at them, with a late equaliser denying them victory in the Old Derby against Samsunspor, while a disallowed goal and a red card cost them against Fenerbahce.

Tekke’s side will be keen to take advantage of Karagumruk’s struggles, having gone unbeaten in their last five meetings with the Istanbul outfit, winning four and drawing one; however, their most recent league visit here ended in a goalless draw.

Karagumruk’s return to the top flight has been brutal, having lost five of six league matches this season, including all three at home, failing to score at their ground while conceding five times.

Marcel Licka’s men nearly salvaged a result against Samsunspor last weekend but suffered a stoppage-time 3-2 defeat, though the bright spot was debutant David Datro Fofana coming off the bench to score, hinting he could solve their attacking woes.

Kara Kirmizi have drawn blanks in four of their six matches this season, and it is not down to a shortage of chances, as the Istanbul outfit have registered at least six attempts in every game so far.

However, Karagumruk’s leaky defence have conceded a league-high 12 goals and kept no clean sheets so far, piling pressure on Licka to inspire a turnaround, but Trabzonspor’s superior quality and recent dominance in this fixture make the visitors favourites heading into Saturday’s clash.

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Karagumruk have no new injury issues ahead of this clash, though forward Ahmet Sivri, out for several weeks, remains a doubt.

Chelsea loanee Datro Fofana could be rewarded with his first start for the hosts, after scoring on his debut last time out.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, travel with several absentees, as Anthony Nwakaeme is doubtful, Okay Yokuslu suspended following his red card against Fenerbahce, and Arseniy Batahov out with a groin injury.

Borna Barisic (cruciate ligament), Benjamin Bouchouari (back), and Cihan Canak (muscle) are also sidelined for the visitors.

Summer signing Onuachu has been responsible for 60 percent of the Black Sea Storm’s goals this season, and the striker will be under the spotlight again.

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Esgaio, Cinar, Cankaya, Balkovec; Doh, Johnson; Serginho, Ozcan, Cukur; Fofana

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Saatci, Savic, Eskihellac; Tufan, Jabol-Folcarelli; Olaigbe, Muci, Zubkov; Onuachu

We say: Fatih Karagumruk 0-2 Trabzonspor

Despite their recent dip in form, Trabzonspor are still the clear favourites for this clash having dominated this fixture in recent seasons, and with Karagumruk struggling for goals and defensive stability, Tekke’s men have enough quality, particularly with Onuachu in fine scoring form, to make the difference against the league’s leakiest defence.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email