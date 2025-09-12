Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Famalicao and Sporting Lisbon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Defending champions Sporting Lisbon will look to respond from their O Classico setback as they resume Primeira Liga duty this weekend with a trip to the Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho to face Famalicao.

The Lions were beaten 2-1 by rivals Porto just before the international break and must now negotiate a defensively stubborn opponent if they are to return to winning ways.

Match preview

Although still early into the season, matchday four’s Classico had the feel of a statement clash between two title contenders with perfect starts, and Sporting were left stung after coming off second best in that three-goal contest.

Rui Borges’s side, who had won their opening three league matches, were undone by two strikes in quick succession shortly after the hour mark, with Nehuen Perez’s own goal late on providing little more than consolation.

That defeat means the Lions have now suffered two losses in five matches across all competitions this season, having first fallen 1-0 to arch rivals Benfica in the Super Cup before seeing off Casa Pia 2-0, Arouca 6-0 and Nacional 4-1 in the Primeira Liga.

The defending champions currently sit third in the standings with nine points, boasting an excellent balance at both ends of the pitch, having scored 13 goals while conceding only three.

Back from the two-week pause, Sporting will be confident of making a swift response as they meet a team they have beaten in each of their last seven league encounters, including a 3-0 win at this ground last season followed by a 3-1 success in the return fixture.

Famalicao, however, can draw strength from their impressive early-season run, as they remain unbeaten in the league with a solid defensive core as the bedrock of their performances.

Vila Nova have collected three wins and one draw from their four outings, amassing 10 points to sit second in the table, and they remain the only side yet to concede a goal in the 2025-26 campaign.

Fama’s 1-0 triumph at AVS before the international break underlined their resilience, with Hugo Oliveira’s men grinding out maximum points despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Justin De Haas rose highest to head home from a corner soon after Leonardo Realpe’s dismissal, and Vila Nova will hope their grit and determination can yield more reward this weekend at a venue that has been a fortress.

Famalicao are unbeaten at the Municipal 22 de Junho in 10 league matches (W6), keeping seven clean sheets in that run, but their solid defence will be tested without one of their key players on Saturday.

Team News

As expected, Realpe will miss out this weekend due to suspension, paving the way for Ibrahima Ba to partner De Haas at the heart of defence.

Goalkeeper Lazar Carevic, who was named Liga Portugal’s Goalkeeper of the Month, will be eager to extend his streak of clean sheets after a string of outstanding displays.

On the injury front, Rochinha and Oscar Aranda remain sidelined as they continue their rehabilitation from long-term setbacks.

Sporting, meanwhile, will be without Daniel Braganca and Nuno Santos, while Maximiliano Araujo and Ousmane Diomande face late fitness checks to determine their involvement.

Striker Luis Suarez should be full of confidence heading into this fixture after scoring four goals for the Colombian national team during the international break.

Hidemasa Morita recently announced his decision to leave Sporting at the end of the season, but that is not expected to cost him his place, with the Japanese midfielder likely to anchor the double pivot alongside Morten Hjulmand.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Soares, Haas, Ba, Pinheiro; Amorim, Looi; Sorriso, Sa, Dias; Elisor

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Mangas, Inacio, Debast, Fresneda; Hjulmand, Morita; Trincao, Pote, Catamo; Suarez

We say: Famalicao 0-2 Sporting Lisbon

Famalicao have been difficult to break down this season, but Realpe’s absence leaves a gap in their backline that could prove costly against the league’s most prolific attack.

Vila Nova have not been the most threatening going forward, with only five goals in four Primeira Liga outings, so shutting out a Sporting side that have struck 13 looks unlikely, making a win for the visitors the most probable outcome.

