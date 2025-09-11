[monks data]
Falkirk
Scottish Premiership
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Falkirk and St Mirren, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Falkirk Community Stadium sets the stage for an intriguing Premiership clash on Saturday, 13 September 2025, as Falkirk host St Mirren in a meeting shaped by consistency at home versus resilience away.

The Bairns are looking to extend their excellent form in front of their own fans, while the Buddies arrive unbeaten in a run of fixtures but desperate to turn stalemates into victories.


Match preview

The hosts' recent form reflects both promise and inconsistency.

In their last six outings across all competitions, John McGlynn’s men have recorded three wins, one draw and two defeats, scoring at an impressive two goals per match but conceding nearly as often (1.67 per game).

At home, though, their numbers tell a far more dominant story. The Bairns are unbeaten in their last four fixtures at Falkirk Community Stadium, collecting three wins and a draw.

Their scoring rate stands at 2.3 goals per game in that stretch, underlining their attacking strength, while conceding less than one per game showcases defensive discipline.

Historically, the two-time Scottish Cup champions have also had the upper hand against Saturday’s opponents, winning four and drawing two of their last six home matches against St Mirren.

Stephen Robinson St Mirren Manager

The Buddies, meanwhile, are quietly building a reputation as one of the Premiership’s most awkward opponents.

St Mirren are unbeaten in 80% of their last 20 games in all competitions, but turning draws into wins has been their recurring issue.

Eight of their last 15 fixtures have ended level - excluding penalty shootouts - and they come into this clash without a win in five straight matches in normal time, four of them draws.

Their attack has been inconsistent, averaging only 0.83 goals per game recently, though their defence remains solid, conceding at the same low rate.

Away from home, St Mirren’s resilience is clear if unspectacular. They have drawn three of their last eight away league games and have won just one of their most recent seven trips.

Manager Stephen Robinson hopes his side’s defensive organisation and midfield balance can frustrate Falkirk, while looking to Mikael Mandron and Jonah Ayunga to provide cutting edge up front.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

D L W

Falkirk form (all competitions):

D L L W

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

L D D D

St Mirren form (all competitions):

W L D W D D


Team News

Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait on June 28, 2025

For Falkirk, Barney Stewart, Coll Donaldson, Finn Yeats, Jamie Sneddon and Thomas Lang are all unavailable due to injury concerns. 

Ethan Ross is expected to return to the starting team, joining Ross MacIver, Calvin Miller and Aidan Nesbitt in attack, while Dylan Tait and Brad Spencer are likely to remain in midfield. 

For St Mirren, consistency in selection may be the key. Following encouraging draws against Rangers and Hibernian, Robinson could name a largely unchanged lineup.

Conor McMenamin and Liam Donnelly are both not expected to feature for the visitors due to ongoing injury issues, though both should return in the coming weeks. 

Falkirk possible starting XI:

Bain; Adams, Neilson, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Tait; Miller, Nesbitt, Ross; MacIver

St Mirren possible starting XI:

George; Richardson, Fraser, Gogic, Freckleton, John; Phillips, Baccus, O'Hara; Ayunga, Mandron


SM words green background

We say: Falkirk 2-1 St Mirren

Falkirk’s commanding record at home, combined with their historical dominance over St Mirren at Falkirk Community Stadium, gives them the psychological advantage.

However, St Mirren’s knack for grinding out draws cannot be overlooked. With the Buddies’ attack misfiring and Falkirk’s home record so strong, the Bairns may just edge it.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

