Preview: Falkirk vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash between Falkirk and Rangers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams in need of a victory will meet on Sunday when Falkirk host Rangers on matchday seven of the Scottish Premiership season.

The hosts have failed to win any of their last three matches, while the visitors have won only two of their last nine games across all competitions.

Match preview

Falkirk finally booked their return to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2009-10 as they lifted the Scottish Championship title last season.

John McGlynn's side made an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign as they won three and drew one of their four Scottish League Cup group games, and they followed that up with a 2-2 draw with Dundee United on the opening day of the league season.

A disappointing 3-1 defeat to fellow-promoted side Livingston followed, and that sparked a difficult run of results for the Bairns.

Falkirk were eliminated from the Scottish League Cup after losing 4-1 to Celtic in the second round, followed by one win, two defeats and one draw in the league.

Those results leave Falkirk placed 11th in the standings with just five points from six games, leaving them hoping to snap their three-game winless run and move up the table.

The Bairns will be hoping to capitalise on the dismal form of Rangers when they meet on Sunday, with the Gers enduring a miserable start to the campaign.

Russell Martin has had a disastrous start to his managerial tenure at Rangers, managing just five wins, five draws and six defeats from 16 matches.

The Gers started the campaign unbeaten in their opening five games, but they have since lost six of their last 11 games, including several particularly poor results.

Rangers were eliminated from the Champions League playoff qualifying round by Club Brugge after a humiliating 9-1 aggregate defeat, including a 6-0 loss in the second leg.

The Gers dropped into the Europa League as a result, but they have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two league phase fixtures, losing 1-0 to Genk and 2-1 to Sturm Graz.

Alongside managing just one win, four draws and one defeat from six Scottish Premiership matches, leaving them eighth in the standings, the pressure is quickly mounting on Martin's role at the club.

A victory against Falkirk could be crucial for Martin to begin a stronger run of results and start the process of getting the fans onside.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

L D L W L D

Falkirk form (all competitions):

L D L W L L

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W L D D D D

Rangers form (all competitions):

L W L W L D

Team News

Falkirk will be without the availability of Aidan Nesbitt (foot), Coll Donaldson (groin), Ethan Ross (ankle), Finn Yeats (foot), Jamie Sneddon (hernia) and Kyrell Wilson (ankle) due to injury issues.

Ross MacIver is Falkirk's top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with two goals, and the striker is expected to start alongside Ethan Williams, Dylan Tait and Calvin Miller in attack.

Rangers will be unable to call upon Dujon Sterling (Achilles tendon) and Rabbi Matondo (unspecified) for this match due to injury issues.

Youssef Chermiti produced a lacklustre performance in Ranger's 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz last time out, and the striker is expected to be replaced by Bojan Miovski in this one.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Lissah, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Cartwright; Miller, Tait, Williams; MacIver

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma; Raskin, Barron; Antman, Aasgaard, Gassama; Miovski

We say: Falkirk 1-2 Rangers

Rangers may be enduring a disastrous campaign, but the Gers are significantly stronger than their hosts and will be expected to secure a victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email