[monks data]
Falkirk
Scottish Premiership | Gameweek 7
Oct 5, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Rangers logo

FalkirkFalkirk
vs.
RangersRangers

Preview: Falkirk vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Falkirk vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash between Falkirk and Rangers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams in need of a victory will meet on Sunday when Falkirk host Rangers on matchday seven of the Scottish Premiership season. 

The hosts have failed to win any of their last three matches, while the visitors have won only two of their last nine games across all competitions. 


Match preview

Falkirk finally booked their return to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2009-10 as they lifted the Scottish Championship title last season. 

John McGlynn's side made an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign as they won three and drew one of their four Scottish League Cup group games, and they followed that up with a 2-2 draw with Dundee United on the opening day of the league season. 

A disappointing 3-1 defeat to fellow-promoted side Livingston followed, and that sparked a difficult run of results for the Bairns. 

Falkirk were eliminated from the Scottish League Cup after losing 4-1 to Celtic in the second round, followed by one win, two defeats and one draw in the league. 

Those results leave Falkirk placed 11th in the standings with just five points from six games, leaving them hoping to snap their three-game winless run and move up the table. 

The Bairns will be hoping to capitalise on the dismal form of Rangers when they meet on Sunday, with the Gers enduring a miserable start to the campaign.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin on August 24, 2025

Russell Martin has had a disastrous start to his managerial tenure at Rangers, managing just five wins, five draws and six defeats from 16 matches. 

The Gers started the campaign unbeaten in their opening five games, but they have since lost six of their last 11 games, including several particularly poor results.

Rangers were eliminated from the Champions League playoff qualifying round by Club Brugge after a humiliating 9-1 aggregate defeat, including a 6-0 loss in the second leg. 

The Gers dropped into the Europa League as a result, but they have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two league phase fixtures, losing 1-0 to Genk and 2-1 to Sturm Graz. 

Alongside managing just one win, four draws and one defeat from six Scottish Premiership matches, leaving them eighth in the standings, the pressure is quickly mounting on Martin's role at the club. 

A victory against Falkirk could be crucial for Martin to begin a stronger run of results and start the process of getting the fans onside.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

L D L W L D

Falkirk form (all competitions):

L D L W L L

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W L D D D D

Rangers form (all competitions):

L W L W L D


Team News

Rangers' Nicolas Raskin on July 22, 2025

Falkirk will be without the availability of Aidan Nesbitt (foot), Coll Donaldson (groin), Ethan Ross (ankle), Finn Yeats (foot), Jamie Sneddon (hernia) and Kyrell Wilson (ankle) due to injury issues. 

Ross MacIver is Falkirk's top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with two goals, and the striker is expected to start alongside Ethan Williams, Dylan Tait and Calvin Miller in attack.

Rangers will be unable to call upon Dujon Sterling (Achilles tendon) and Rabbi Matondo (unspecified) for this match due to injury issues. 

Youssef Chermiti produced a lacklustre performance in Ranger's 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz last time out, and the striker is expected to be replaced by Bojan Miovski in this one. 

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Lissah, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Cartwright; Miller, Tait, Williams; MacIver

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma; Raskin, Barron; Antman, Aasgaard, Gassama; Miovski


SM words green background

We say: Falkirk 1-2 Rangers


 

Rangers may be enduring a disastrous campaign, but the Gers are significantly stronger than their hosts and will be expected to secure a victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582885:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6546:
Written by
Ellis Stevens
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Aidan Nesbitt Dujon Sterling Ethan Ross John McGlynn Ross Maciver Russell Martin Youssef Chermiti Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!