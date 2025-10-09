Preview: Exeter vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Exeter City and Reading, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On a mission to record back-to-back victories, Exeter City welcome Reading to St James Park in Devon for a League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Grecians ended a worrying run of form with a triumph at the base of Lincoln City last time out, whereas the Royals have enjoyed a string of positive results at their Berkshire home of late.

Match preview

Since gaining promotion to the third tier of English football as runners-up of League Two during the 2021-22 campaign, Exeter City have experienced three straight terms of mid-table finishes in League One, with Saturday's hosts looking set for more of the same during 2025-26.

That being said, a concerning five-game losing run across the third tier and EFL Trophy during September suggested that the Grecians could be in for a scrap at the bottom end of the division, but a rare goal from veteran midfielder Kevin McDonald secured a vital three points at Lincoln last weekend.

Picking up their maiden success in over a month last time out following a sorry September schedule, Exeter have moved up to 17th spot in the League One standings ahead of this weekend's hosting of Reading, three points above Burton Albion in the highest of the relegation spots.

Boasting the fifth-worst home record in the third tier at this stage, the Grecians have lost each of their last three matches at St James Park whilst failing to find the net, with Gary Caldwell's troops looking for their first win at the venue since the 3-0 smashing of Peterborough United on August 30.

After relying on a number of young attacking stars in recent times since promotion to League One, it is a Football League veteran who has led the line brilliantly for Exeter so far this season, with 35-year-old Josh Magennis scoring four goals across 10 third-tier appearances.

Since bowing out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Championship newcomers Wrexham in the third round, Reading have regained their composure on all fronts as they aim to climb up the League One table, enjoying a four-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Three straight clashes at the Select Cars Leasing Stadium have allowed the Royals to stretch their unbeaten run in Berkshire to six matches, earning EFL Trophy successes over West Ham United Under-21s and MK Dons, either side of a third-tier draw with Mansfield Town.

Scoring the equalising goal last weekend at the expense of the Stags following Tyler Roberts's opener, Jack Marriott has been an instant hit since his summer switch from Wrexham, with the former Derby County poacher nominated for the division's Player of the Month award for September.

Unbeaten across their last three League One battles, Noel Hunt's troops are currently occupying 19th place in the third-tier rankings after playing 10 matches, one point above the dreaded drop zone, with a sizeable nine-point gap to Huddersfield Town in sixth.

In contrast to their recent successes at the Select Cars Leasing Stadium, Reading have struggled massively on the road at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, failing to win any of their five League One outings to date, although they managed a respectable point at Stockport County in late September.

Exeter City League One form:

W L L L L W

Exeter City form (all competitions):

L L L L L W

Reading League One form:

D W L W D D

Reading form (all competitions):

W L D W D W

Team News

Called up to Northern Ireland's squad for the first time since November 2024, Exeter's leading marksman Magennis will be unable to feature in League One this weekend.

Adding to the lack of options at the top end of the pitch for the Grecians, playmaker Ilmari Niskanen is on international duty for Finland.

As a result, the hosts will require new options to partner Jayden Wareham in forward areas, with Jack Aitchison likely to be promoted from the bench.

Reading are set to be without the services of defensive midfielder Tivonge Rushesha, who is currently on international duty with Zimbabwe.

Despite keeping a clean sheet in the EFL Trophy last time out, goalkeeper Jack Stevens is expected to be replaced by first-choice option Joel Pereira in net.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Yfeko; Turns, McMillan, Brierley, Andrew; Cole, Aitchison, Wareham

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Ahmed, Burns, Dorsett, Jacob; Elliott, Wing, Savage; Kyerewaa, Ritchie, Marriott

We say: Exeter City 0-1 Reading

Without the talents of both Magennis and Niskanen, Exeter could struggle to pose a consistent attacking threat on Saturday afternoon.

Reading will realise that this weekend is a good time for a trip to St James Park, where they should be good enough to collect maximum points.

