Everton announce the signing of 22-year-old striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal on a four-year deal, with David Moyes breaking his own transfer record as Toffees manager.

Everton have announced the signing of 22-year-old striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal.

The France Under-21 international has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Toffees until June 2029 and becomes the club’s second summer signing after Carlos Alcaraz, who has made his loan move permanent.

Barry joins Everton for an undisclosed fee, believed to be €31.3m (£27m), which makes him David Moyes’s most expensive signing as Everton manager across two spells in charge of the club, eclipsing the £15m - a then club record - spent on Marouane Fellaini back in 2008.

The powerful 6ft 5in striker completed his medical on Merseyside on Tuesday and is now looking forward to following in the footsteps of players including Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku after finalising his move to the Toffees.

Speaking to evertontv, Barry said: "I'm very happy. It's very exciting to be here. I just can't wait to start and I hope to start very quickly.

"Everton is a big club in the Premier League. They have a good history and good players have played here, like Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku. When I was young I liked to watch these players, now I want to do like these players who have gone before.

Barry keen to score in front of “crazy” Everton fans at new stadium

"I had good conversations with the manager. He told me I have the quality to play in the Premier League. He wants to do good work with me. He wants to help me on my road and I felt the sincerity with him so that's why I chose to come here as well.

"For me, it is a dream to play in the Premier League. I think I proved in my career so far that I can adapt. For example, last season I went to LaLiga, which is a top league, and I think I had a good season for my first season. I'm not scared to play here and do the same."

Barry’s move to Everton represents his fourth transfer to a fourth different country in as many years in his fledgling senior career, having previously represented French side Sochaux, Belgian outfit SK Beveren, Swiss giants Basel and most recently Villarreal in Spain.

After scoring 20 goals in full seasons at both Beveren and Basel, the Lyon-born striker found the net 11 times in 37 La Liga games last season to help Villarreal finish fifth and qualify for the Champions League.

Barry has now set his sights on making an immediate impact in front of Everton’s passionate fanbase at the club’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

"I think the fans here are, like, crazy people... I like this!" said Barry. "I like to score for these people. I just want to play here, score and enjoy it with the fans.

"On the pitch I always give 100%, I always want to score, I always want to help the team to win. This is my character. For me, this is my meal, my food. When I score, I'm very happy. I will always give 100% on the pitch and try to score goals.



Fearless, focused and ready for the challenge. ? pic.twitter.com/OlYoLDyuf3

— Everton (@Everton) July 9, 2025

Moyes delighted with Barry addition and hints at more Everton signings

"The stadium is very big, it's an amazing stadium, and I'm looking forward to seeing the fans in here.

"When the manager came last season, I think he changed a little bit the team and I feel this and the new stadium, I think the club comes with a new ambition, so I want to play my part in that."

Moyes added: "We are delighted to have brought Thierno to the club. We see lots of potential and we are hoping for good things from him.

"We will give him plenty of time to settle in and we are looking forward to getting started working with him as soon as possible.”

Moyes has also hinted at more arrivals before the new season begins, adding: “I'm hoping to make more additions in the coming weeks."

Barry, who has arrived at Everton following the departure of Dominic Calvert-Lewin upon the expiration of his contract last month, will be looking forward to making his Premier League debut for the Toffees away against newly-promoted Leeds United in their opening fixture of the 2025-26 season on August 18.