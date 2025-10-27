Everton reportedly eye a La Liga-based centre-back as they seek to bolster their hitherto leaky defence.





Everton are reportedly keen to strengthen their defence in the January transfer window.

David Moyes's team have kept just two clean sheets this season, conceding 12 goals after nine matches.

The Toffees are currently 14th in the table, having won one of their last five games, most recently losing 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

Following their first league defeat at their new ground, reports from Spain have linked the Merseyside club with a move for a centre-back.

Everton transfer news: Toffees reportedly interested in La Liga-based defender

According to Fichajes, Real Betis centre-back Natan is on the radar of a Premier League club despite only recently joining the Seville team this summer.

The Brazilian centre-back moved to Betis from Napoli permanently for €9m (£7.9m) after spending the 2024-25 season on loan at Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Natan has since made 62 appearances for the Andalusians, scoring once during that period, which came in La Liga last season.

The 24-year-old is reportedly available for €30m (£26.2m), a figure likely affordable for Everton due to the Premier League's financial strength.

Why do Everton reportedly want Natan?

The aforementioned source indicates that Natan is of interest to Everton due to his age and his experience in competitive matches across Serie A and La Liga.

With James Tarkowski and Michael Keane already in their 30s, Jarrad Branthwaite is Everton's only first-team centre-back still in his 20s, underlining why the Toffees are said to be keen on the centre-back.

Furthermore, his physical qualities suggest he has the robustness to play in the Premier League, while his ability in possession is also encouraging.

According to Fbref, Natan has won 2.56 aerial duels per 90 minutes, placing him in the 74th percentile among defenders across Europe's major leagues.

With Moyes one to prioritise aerial competence in both boxes, Natan could fit into the Scotsman’s defence if the Merseyside club opt for a transfer.