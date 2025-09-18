Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Everton could line up for Saturday lunchtime’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Everton could be without two key defenders once again for Saturday lunchtime’s Merseyside derby away against rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

Jarrad Branthwaite is “getting closer” to a return to first-team action, but the centre-back remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko (unspecified) missed the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa last weekend and is a doubt for the trip to Anfield.

David Moyes is therefore likely to continue with James Garner in a makeshift left-back role, with James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Jake O’Brien completing the four-man defence protecting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Deadline day signing Merlin Rohl is in contention to make his full Premier League debut in midfield, but Moyes may decide to stick with Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam in the middle of the pitch with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall operating in an advanced central role.

Only three players have completed more take-ons in the Premier League this season than Everton duo Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye (both eight), the former was named PL Player of the Month for August and is set to continue on the left flank as the latter plays again on the right.

Moyes has a big decision to make over who he decides to select as his centre-forward. Beto has scored twice in all competitions this term, but he drew a blank in front of goal against Villa and is in danger of losing his starting spot to summer signing Thierno Barry, while fellow new recruit Tyler Dibling could have an outside chance of feature through the middle.

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Garner; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info