Team News: Everton vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Mar 2026 17:30

Chelsea will be looking to boost their top-four hopes when they travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The West Londoners claimed a 2-0 victory over the Toffees in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in December, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

EVERTON

Out: Tyrique George (ineligible), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified), Jack Grealish (foot)

Doubtful: James Tarkowski (unspecified), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI:

CHELSEA

Out: Trevoh Chalobah (ankle), Reece James (hamstring), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban)

Doubtful: Malo Gusto (illness), Benoit Badiashile (illness), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Sarr, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro