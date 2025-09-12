Preview: Estoril vs AVS - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Estoril Praia and AVS, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Estoril Praia welcome AVS to Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Sunday, with both sides desperate to end their winless starts to the Primeira Liga season.

After four matches, the hosts have collected only two points, while the visitors sit with a single point from the same number of fixtures.

Match preview

Estoril enjoyed a solid mid-table finish last term, ending eighth comfortably with 46 points, and hopes were high for further progress this season.

However, a solitary win from six pre-season games, while conceding 12 goals, hinted at familiar defensive frailties, which have carried into their league form.

Ian Cathro’s men have allowed seven goals in their opening four matches but have shown attacking promise, scoring in three of those fixtures – they drew 1-1 with Estrela Amadora and 2-2 with Tondela, but a 3-2 loss at Vitoria Guimaraes and a 1-0 home defeat to Santa Clara underline how much their poor defence will come to hunt them.

Heading into Sunday’s clash, Estoril will take heart from a convincing 3-0 win over AVS in their last meeting but will be cautious after last season’s corresponding fixture ended goalless.

AVS, meanwhile, are still finding their feet in the top flight – founded just two years ago, they survived the relegation playoffs last season but continue to show signs of inexperience.

A 2-2 draw with Braga in round three was their brightest moment so far, sandwiched between defeats to Arouca (3-1), Casa Pia (2-0) and 10-man Famalicao (1-0).

Defensive frailties remain a major concern for Jose Mota’s men, who have conceded at least twice in each of their last three away league games, failing to win any of them.

Now going up against an Estoril side that will be eager to kick-start their campaign, the visitors face a daunting challenge on Sunday as they look to pick.

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

AVS Primeira Liga form:

Team News

Estoril are unlikely to have Antef Tsoungui and Xeka in the team sheet due to injury, but they will welcome back some of their players who went on international break.

Kevin Boma, Nodar Lominadze, Martin Turk, and Tiago Parreira Parente, who went away on international duty, have all returned to join the team.

Despite scoring in consecutive games, Rafik Guitane, has been dropped to the bench in the last two games, but it remains to be seen if he earns a starting berth this time.

AVS have a complete squad heading into this clash, leaving manager Hugo Oliveira with a wealth of options.

On loan striker Diego Duarte, who found the net on his first start for the club, is expected to retain his spot as the focal point of the attack, while Rafael Barbosa and Tunde Akinsola play as wide forwards.

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Amaral, Bacher, Boma; Parente, Lominadze, Holsgrove, P. Carvalho; J. Carvalho, Begraoui, Guitane

AVS possible starting lineup:

Bertelli; Molina, Santos, Devenish, Rivas; Grau, Algobia; Marques, Akinsola, Barbosa; Duarte

We say: Estoril Praia 2-0 AVS

Although AVS will aim to hold their ground, drawing confidence from the point they earned at this venue last season, Estoril’s attacking form before the break suggests otherwise, and if the Canaries maintain that level of intensity, it feels like only a matter of time before they break through the visitors’ defence.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



