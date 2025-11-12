Chelsea captain Reece James warns his England teammates that winning World Cup 2026 will not be straightforward, and insists that the team will experience difficulties.

Reece James has argued that the heat of North America in the summer could make it difficult for England to win World Cup 2026.

With top-flight club football paused due to the international break, attention has turned to the English national team, though Thomas Tuchel's men have already qualified for the World Cup.

The Three Lions are among the favourites to win the competition, but they may first have to become accustomed to the weather in the United States if they are to claim the trophy.

Chelsea captain James played for the Blues in their successful Club World Cup campaign in the US last summer, though the team had to overcome adverse weather conditions on multiple occasions, including extreme heat.

James insisted that it will be difficult for English players to play in the heat given they are not used to such temperatures, telling reporters: "It’s super difficult conditions to play in that heat, especially us playing in England - there’s not anything like that before.

"You feel the heat the minute you step outside the hotel. The conditions are super hot, they are difficult conditions to play in and the pitches when we were there weren’t the greatest either and made it a little bit harder.

"That’s been a key message: that the conditions will be tough in the middle of the summer in America, and everyone is aware of that. We’re trying to prepare as best we can for that. Later kick-offs when it’s not so hot and humid, that would definitely help. For sure. That would definitely help."

Chelsea had to cut short a training session in Philadelphia in June due to extreme temperatures, which a high of 37.2 Celsius reached.

Will Thomas Tuchel win the World Cup and succeed where Gareth Southgate failed?

Argentina won the World Cup in 2022, with finalists France eliminating England at the quarter-final stage after winning 2-1, though Harry Kane missed an 84th-minute penalty that would have levelled the scoreline.

Previous boss Gareth Southgate was praised for helping to cultivate a more harmonious dressing room, but he was also criticised for his inability to get the team over the line in key moments.

The Three Lions reached two Euro finals under Southgate, but they lost on penalties against Italy at Wembley in the 2020 edition of the competition, before losing 2-1 against Spain at Euro 2024.

Tuchel has consistently proven that he is able to get the best out of teams in knockout football, with the pinnacle of his coaching career a Champions League final win against Manchester City as Chelsea boss in 2021.

Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane: Which stars should start at World Cup 2026?

Given the Three Lions boast a number of talented players, there are several positions that will be up for grabs in the XI, though there are some stars that are almost certain to start.

Harry Kane will be selected to feature as the team's number nine, while Jordan Pickford is set to play between the posts at the other end of the pitch.

In midfield, Declan Rice's place can be assumed, and Jude Bellingham's inclusion is likely despite rumours of a potential rift with Tuchel.

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has been among the best English defenders for some time, and his form makes him deserving of a starting spot.