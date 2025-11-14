Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how England could line up for Sunday's World Cup 2026 qualifier against Albania.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel could be tempted into a few alterations when the Three Lions face Albania in their final World Cup 2026 qualifier on Sunday.

The visitors strolled to a 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday evening and also came out of the contest with no new selection concerns, meaning that Tuchel has an identical set of options to pick from.

The German sent on Phil Foden to replace Harry Kane in the number nine role on Thursday due to the lack of another out-and-out striking option, but if the Bayern Munich man is fit, he starts for his nation.

As a result, Foden could be relegated to the bench again, as goalscorer Eberechi Eze and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham are better-placed to demote Marcus Rashford and Morgan Rogers to the bench in Tirana.

Bukayo Saka is unlikely to be afforded any respite, though, and the same goes for his Arsenal teammate Declan Rice, who was taken off after 65 minutes against Serbia.

Rice's midfield partner Elliot Anderson kept going until minute 85, though, so Tuchel may offer the Nottingham Forest man a well-earned rest and start Adam Wharton, for what would be the Crystal Palace midfielder's full England debut.

Nico O'Reilly, Reece James, Ezri Konsa and John Stones all completed the full 90 on Thursday, but Dan Burn and Djed Spence could replace the former two out wide here; Tuchel may take particular care with James given his history of fitness issues.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Stones, Burn; Wharton, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Eze; Kane

