Albania national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Europe | Group Stage
Nov 16, 2025 at 5pm UK
 
England national football team

AlbaniaAlbania
vs.
England

England lineup vs. Albania confirmed as Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze among seven changes

By , Senior Reporter
Seven changes and Bellingham starts: England team news vs. Albania confirmed!
© Imago
England reveal their starting lineup for their final World Cup 2026 qualifier away to Albania on Sunday evening.

England have revealed their starting lineup for their final World Cup 2026 qualifier away to Albania on Sunday evening.

The Three Lions are aiming to wrap up a perfect Group K campaign after making it seven wins from seven in their 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday evening.

After registering their seventh triumph of the section, Tuchel has coincidentally made seven changes to his starting lineup for Sunday's showdown, where John Stones, Nico O'Reilly, Harry Kane and Declan Rice are the only surviving members of the last XI.

Captain Kane has been retained up front despite Foden's bright display as a false nine off the bench at Wembley, but every member of the Bayern Munich striker's support network has changed.

Jude Bellingham will have the chance to strut his stuff in the number 10 role in place of Morgan Rogers, while Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen replace Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka respectively out wide.

Rice will continue in the engine room alongside Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who steps in for Elliot Anderson, and there is a belated debut in defence for Jarell Quansah.

Albania vs. England: Thomas Tuchel makes seven changes for World Cup qualifier

Jarell Quansah of Leverkusen celebrates scoring on August 23, 2025

The former Liverpool and current Bayer Leverkusen defender - who was first called up to the senior squad in June 2024 - will seemingly start at right-back, with John Stones and Dan Burn linking arms centrally.

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly starts a second successive game at left-back, while Dean Henderson replaces Jordan Pickford after the latter broke a Peter Shilton record against Serbia.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa misses out with a calf injury, so Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott makes a Three Lions squad for the first time after being left out of the ranks for the Serbia victory.

As for Albania, manager Sylvinho has dropped Burnley striker and former Chelsea man Armando Broja from the starting XI after the 24-year-old was spotted crying after their 1-0 win over Andorra last time out.

Broja has not suffered a new injury, but the forward has been demoted to the bench, with Rangers' Nedim Bajrami coming in for the hosts in Tirana.

Albania have already secured a second-placed finish in Group K, meaning that Sylvinho's men will compete in the playoffs next spring.

England XI: D. Henderson; Quansah, Stones, Burn, O'Reilly; Rice, Wharton; Bowen, Bellingham, Eze; Kane

Subs: Pickford, Trafford, James, Chalobah, Saka, J. Henderson, Rashford, Spence, Rogers, Foden, Anderson, Scott

Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Alij; Laci, Asllani, Ramadani; Bajrami, Uzuni, Hoxha

Subs: Dajsinani, Simoni, Balliu, Cake, Ajeti, Manaj, Asani, Tuci, Pajaziti, Berisha, Daku, Broja

Written by
Ben Knapton
