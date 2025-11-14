Everton's Jordan Pickford breaks an England record held by legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton in the Three Lions' 2-0 success over Serbia in World Cup 2026 Qualifying.

Everton number one Jordan Pickford wrote a new chapter of history for the England national team in Thursday's 2-0 triumph over Serbia in World Cup 2026 Qualifying.

The former Sunderland goalkeeper once again received more than adequate protection from his teammates at Wembley, where Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze made the net bulge either side of the half-time whistle.

Pickford's shut-out on Thursday means that the Three Lions' first-choice shot-stopper is still yet to concede a goal in World Cup Qualifying, where England have navigated seven straight games without having their backline breached once.

The 31-year-old did go down with an apparent injury early on in the contest, but that proved to be nothing more than a minor scare, as he quickly got up following treatment and saw out the remainder of the match.

Including two Nations League triumphs over Greece and the Republic of Ireland in November 2024, Pickford has now kept nine straight competitive clean sheets for England, setting a new national team record in the process.

Jordan Pickford breaks Peter Shilton record in England vs. Serbia

The Everton number one has surpassed the previous all-time best set by record appearance-maker Peter Shilton, who kept clean sheets in eight consecutive competitive matches for England in 1989.

The last time Pickford conceded a competitive goal in an England kit came on October 10, 2024, when Lee Carsley's side suffered a 2-1 home loss to Greece in the UEFA Nations League.

Three days later, the Three Lions conceded a late consolation to Finland during a 3-1 win in the same competition, but Pickford was an unused substitute in that game as Dean Henderson enjoyed a run-out in between the posts.

Including friendly games, Pickford has now registered an astounding 10 successive clean sheets for his national team, having also registered a shut-out in England's 3-0 exhibition victory over Wales in October.

The 31-year-old was not involved in the summer's shock 3-1 friendly loss to Senegal at the City Ground, where Crystal Palace's Henderson was once again the last line of defence.

Could Thomas Tuchel make changes for Albania vs. England?

Despite threats from the likes of Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope down the years, Pickford remains England's undisputed number one and will guard the sticks for Tuchel's side at the 2026 World Cup, so long as he does not get injured.

As England's place at next year's tournament has already been secured, many may wish to see Tuchel ring the changes for Sunday's clash with Albania, but the ex-Chelsea boss still put out a strong starting XI against Serbia with nothing on the line.

Wholesale alterations are therefore unlikely this weekend, but all of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Eberechi Eze are pushing for promotion from the bench after coming on as second-half substitutes in midweek.

Adam Wharton is a realistic candidate to replace Elliot Anderson in midfield too, while Dan Burn and Djed Spence may replace Nico O'Reilly and Reece James in defence given the tight turnaround.

However, neither Henderson nor James Trafford should displace Pickford, who will seek a record-extending 11th consecutive England clean sheet in Tirana.